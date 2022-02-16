Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA | Vendor Analysis with Product Offerings & News | Market Opportunity

Feb 16, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algeria is the key market for Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market growth in MENA. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) and UAE regions.
Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 1.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 14.93% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Major Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Companies in MENA:
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.- The company offers maternity wear such as plus size dresses, skirts, casual dresses, training, and jogging wear.
- Amazon.com Inc.- The company offers children wear and maternity nursing wear such as plus size dresses, skirts, and casual dresses,
- eBay Inc.- The company offers maternity wear such as casual dresses, skirts, dungree maternity dresses, and pregnant women one shoulder dress.
- Jumia Technologies AG- The company offers maternity wear such as maternity pants, maternity jeans, naternity shorts, and maternity clothes lot size large.
- Carters Inc.
- Namshi General Trading LLC
- Next Plc
- Nike Inc.
- PUNTO FA SL
- The Gap Inc.
The increasing product awareness coupled with demand for eco-friendly, high-quality, comfortable, and stylish maternity clothing will drive the online children's and maternity apparel market growth in MENA during the forecast period.
Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Price Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2019-2024)
- Mass-category - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mid-range category - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Premium category - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ultra-premium category - size and forecast 2019-2024
Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2019-2024)
- Children apparel - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Maternity apparel - size and forecast 2019-2024
Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2019-2024)
- Infants - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Toddlers - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of the children - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Maternity - size and forecast 2019-2024
Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2019-2024)
- Saudi Arabia - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - size and forecast 2019-2024
- UAE - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024
|
Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 1.38 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.30
|
Regional analysis
|
Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Rest of MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Rest of MEA at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
MEA, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Algeria
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Namshi General Trading LLC, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, and The Gap Inc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Children's apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Price
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price
- Mass category - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Premium category - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Price
Market Segmentation by Age group
- Market segments
- Comparison by Age Group
- Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of the children - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Maternity - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Age Group
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UAE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Carter's Inc.
- eBay Inc.
- Jumia Technologies AG
- Kering SA
- Namshi General Trading LLC
- Next Plc
- Nike Inc.
- The Walt Disney Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
