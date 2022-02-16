Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA | Vendor Analysis with Product Offerings & News | Market Opportunity

Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

Major Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Companies in MENA:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.- The company offers maternity wear such as plus size dresses, skirts, casual dresses, training, and jogging wear.

Amazon.com Inc.- The company offers children wear and maternity nursing wear such as plus size dresses, skirts, and casual dresses,

eBay Inc.- The company offers maternity wear such as casual dresses, skirts, dungree maternity dresses, and pregnant women one shoulder dress.

Jumia Technologies AG- The company offers maternity wear such as maternity pants, maternity jeans, naternity shorts, and maternity clothes lot size large.

The company offers maternity wear such as maternity pants, maternity jeans, naternity shorts, and maternity clothes lot size large. Carters Inc.

Namshi General Trading LLC

Next Plc

Nike Inc.

PUNTO FA SL

The Gap Inc.

The increasing product awareness coupled with demand for eco-friendly, high-quality, comfortable, and stylish maternity clothing will drive the online children's and maternity apparel market growth in MENA during the forecast period.

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Price Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2019-2024)

Mass-category - size and forecast 2019-2024

Mid-range category - size and forecast 2019-2024

Premium category - size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultra-premium category - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2019-2024)

Children apparel - size and forecast 2019-2024

Maternity apparel - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2019-2024)

Infants - size and forecast 2019-2024

Toddlers - size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of the children - size and forecast 2019-2024

Maternity - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Mn, 2019-2024)

Saudi Arabia - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ) - size and forecast 2019-2024

(Arab Republic of ) - size and forecast 2019-2024 UAE - size and forecast 2019-2024

Iran ( Islamic Republic of Iran ) - size and forecast 2019-2024

( ) - size and forecast 2019-2024 Rest of MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.30 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Rest of MEA Performing market contribution Rest of MEA at 42% Key consumer countries MEA, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Algeria Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Namshi General Trading LLC, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, and The Gap Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Children's apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Mass category - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Premium category - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Price

Market Segmentation by Age group

Market segments

Comparison by Age Group

Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of the children - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Maternity - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Age Group

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt ) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

(Arab Republic of ) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 UAE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Iran ( Islamic Republic of Iran ) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

( ) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Carter's Inc.

eBay Inc.

Jumia Technologies AG

Kering SA

Namshi General Trading LLC

Next Plc

Nike Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

