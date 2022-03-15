Online Children's And Maternity Apparel Market in MENA to Grow by USD 1.38 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA is expected to grow by USD 1.38 bn from 2020 to 2025. The report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.93% during the forecast period.

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA: Driver

The increasing product awareness is one of the key factors driving the growth of the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA. Maternity wear is an emerging segment in the apparel market. The increase in product awareness among women has encouraged online retailers to start selling maternity apparel. Television advertisements, digital and social media advertisements, and other sources of information create awareness among women, which has influenced the purchasing decisions of women. Companies also advertise with the help of maternity modeling to create a better connection with pregnant women. Many brands sell maternity wear through the online platform as the customers are well-versed with new technologies and digital platform usage. These factors drive the growth of online shopping among customers.

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA: Challenge

The high overhead costs for online retailers will challenge the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA during the forecast period. Online retailers face logistics management-related issues such as lack of proper postal addresses and logistical complications such as delayed delivery of products and unorganized routing. Hence, online retailers face high overhead costs, which lowers their profit margins. The lack of quality delivery services also hinders the company's brand image among customers, which lowers the customer base. International online retailers from the US and Europe also incur significant losses owing to these problems. Online retailers recruit more field workers for effective delivery services, which results in additional labor costs and is paid from their profits, thereby lowering their profit margins.

Online Children's And Maternity Apparel Market In MENA: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers maternity wear such as plus-size dresses, skirts, casual dresses, training, and jogging wear.
  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers children's wear and maternity nursing wear such as plus-size dresses, skirts, and casual dresses.
  • Carters Inc. - The company offers baby dresses, toddlers, fun bodysuits, and accessories.
  • eBay Inc. - The company offers maternity wear such as casual dresses, skirts, dungaree maternity dresses, and pregnant women's one-shoulder dresses.
  • Jumia Technologies AG - The company offers maternity wear such as maternity pants, maternity jeans, maternity shorts, and maternity clothes lot size large.

Online Children's And Maternity Apparel Market In MENA: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA by price (mass-category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), application (children apparel and maternity apparel), geography (Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Rest of MEA), and age group (infants, toddlers, rest of the children, and maternity).

Saudi Arabia led the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA in 2021, followed by Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Rest of MEA respectively.

Online Children's and Maternity Apparel Market Scope in MENA

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.93%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.30

Regional analysis

MENA

Performing market contribution

Rest of MEA at 42%

Key consumer countries

Rest of MEA, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran), and Algeria

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Carters Inc., eBay Inc., Jumia Technologies AG, Namshi General Trading LLC, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, and The Gap Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

