Online Children's Apparel Market Size To Grow By USD 28.02 Bn | 40% Of The Growth To Originate From North America | Technavio

The online children's apparel market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in online spending on children's apparel.

The online children's apparel market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the marketing tactics and social media presence.

Online Children's Apparel Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Online Children's Apparel Market is segmented as below:

Product

Trousers



Sports And Swimwear



Night Dress



Socks



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Online Children's Apparel Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online children's apparel market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies marketing tactics and social media presence as one of the prime reasons driving the online children's apparel market growth during the next few years.



Online Children's Apparel Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The online Children's Apparel market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Arvind Fashions Ltd.

Balabala

Benetton Group Srl

Carters Inc.

Cotton On Group

Dolce and Gabbana Srl

eBay Inc.

Farfetch Ltd.

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Levi Strauss and Co.

Mothercare IN Ltd.

OTB Spa

Pentland Group

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Gap Inc.

The Walt Disney Co.

TINYCOTTONS SL

Walmart Inc.

Online Children's Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 28.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Balabala, Benetton Group Srl, Carters Inc., Cotton On Group, Dolce and Gabbana Srl, eBay Inc., Farfetch Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., Mothercare IN Ltd., OTB Spa, Pentland Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., The Gap Inc., The Walt Disney Co., TINYCOTTONS SL, and Walmart Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Trousers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Trousers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Trousers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Trousers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Trousers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Sports and swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Sports and swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Sports and swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Sports and swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Sports and swimwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Night dress - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Night dress - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Night dress - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Night dress - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Night dress - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Socks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Socks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Socks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Socks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Socks - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 105: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Balabala

Exhibit 110: Balabala - Overview



Exhibit 111: Balabala - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Balabala - Key offerings

10.6 Benetton Group Srl

Exhibit 113: Benetton Group Srl - Overview



Exhibit 114: Benetton Group Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Benetton Group Srl - Key offerings

10.7 Carters Inc.

Exhibit 116: Carters Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Carters Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Carters Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Carters Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Cotton On Group

Exhibit 120: Cotton On Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cotton On Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Cotton On Group - Key offerings

10.9 Gildan Activewear Inc.

Exhibit 123: Gildan Activewear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Gildan Activewear Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Gildan Activewear Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Gildan Activewear Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 OTB Spa

Exhibit 127: OTB Spa - Overview



Exhibit 128: OTB Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: OTB Spa - Key offerings

10.11 Pentland Group

Exhibit 130: Pentland Group - Overview



Exhibit 131: Pentland Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Pentland Group - Key offerings

10.12 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 133: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

