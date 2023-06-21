Online Classified Ad Platform Market size to Grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027; Market growth depends on factors including increasing internet and smartphone penetration, growing demand for convenience, cost-effectiveness, and improved user experience - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The online classified Ad platform market size is estimated to grow by USD 23,116.33 million during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The market report extensively covers market segmentation by business segment (horizontal and vertical), type (free type and pay type), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market share of the horizontal segment will witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing penetration of internet and smartphones is a key driver of the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Classified Ad Platform Market 2023-2027

Online classified ad platform market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Adpost.com Classifieds, ADvendio Europe Ltd., Backpage Classifieds, Craigslist Inc., eBay Inc., freeclassifieds.com, Geebo Inc., Hoobly classifieds, LIFULL CONNECT S.L., OLX Global BV, Oodle Holdings LLC, Premier World Ltd., Publishing Properties Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., SaleSpider Media Inc., Softfornet Solutions Ltd., USNetAds LLC, WantedWants.com, Wilshire Classifieds LLC, and Yalwa GmbH, among others

Vendors: 15+, Including Adpost.com Classifieds, ADvendio Europe Ltd., Backpage Classifieds, Craigslist Inc., eBay Inc., freeclassifieds.com, Geebo Inc., Hoobly classifieds, LIFULL CONNECT S.L., OLX Global BV, Oodle Holdings LLC, Premier World Ltd., Publishing Properties Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., SaleSpider Media Inc., Softfornet Solutions Ltd., USNetAds LLC, WantedWants.com, Wilshire Classifieds LLC, and Yalwa GmbH, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Business segment (horizontal and vertical), Type (Free type and Pay type) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Business segment (horizontal and vertical), Type (Free type and Pay type) and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Online classified ad platform market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Online classified ad platform market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

ADvendio Europe Ltd.

Backpage Classifieds

Craigslist Inc.

eBay Inc.

freeclassifieds.com

Geebo Inc.

Hoobly classifieds

LIFULL CONNECT S.L.

OLX Global BV

Oodle Holdings LLC

Premier World Ltd.

Publishing Properties Ltd.

Quikr India Pvt. Ltd.

SaleSpider Media Inc.

Softfornet Solutions Ltd.

Online classified ad platform market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Increasing internet and smartphone penetration will drive the growth of the classified ad platform market during the forecast period. The increasing number of people gaining access to the internet and smartphones will boost the demand for online classified ad platforms during the forecast period. A higher internet and smartphone penetration means that more people can access online classified ad platforms from anywhere and at any time. This convenience has led to an increase in the popularity of online classified ad platforms among both buyers and sellers. Furthermore, the higher internet and smartphone penetration is making it easier for people to post and view classified ads on the go. As a result, online classified ad platform providers have invested significantly in mobile applications to cater to the rising mobile users.

Major Trends -

The increasing focus on offering localized content is one of the major trends in the online classified ad platform market. Online classified ad platforms are putting an emphasis on offering localized content to their users. This means the provision of listings and services specific to a geographical region or country. This trend is gaining traction as users tend to trust platforms that cater to their local needs and interests. This can be attributed to the increased user interest in finding products and services in their local communities. As a result, classified ad platforms are increasingly incorporating features that allow users to search for local listings, besides prioritizing localized content in their search algorithms. This trend has significant implications for businesses and advertisers, as they must focus on creating tailored content for specific geographical regions. This might involve the use of local language and cultural references, besides highlighting products and services that are relevant to the needs and preferences of local consumers.

Major challenges -

The short life span of online classified ads will pose a challenge for the online classified ad platform market during the forecast period. Online classified ads are gaining high traction; however, they have a few disadvantages that have a strong impact on the advertising market. For instance, advertisers put in significant efforts to advertise products to ensure a better life span and leave a longer impact on viewers. However, online classified ads are extremely short-lived, especially those posted on normal ad platforms. Many advertisers tend to post their ads on free, normal ad platforms. Numerous new ads get posted on these platforms within half an hour duration. Hence, with the increasing number of new ad postings, the existing ads start losing visibility, while their position in the listing continues to drop until they do not generate any traffic. This often drives advertisers to publish multiple ads to reach out to their target audience and capture consumer attention. Unlike traditional forms of advertising such as billboards and TV commercials, the life span of online classified ads is not based on on-air time. Online classified ads rely on space available on advertising platforms. Hence, it is less likely for advertisers to derive any substantial benefits from posting ads on normal ad platforms.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

The online classified ad platform market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this online classified ad platform market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online classified ad platform market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online classified ad platform market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online classified ad platform market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online classified ad platform market vendors

Online Classified Ad Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.7% Market growth 2022-2027 USD 23,116.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adpost.com Classifieds, ADvendio Europe Ltd., Backpage Classifieds, Craigslist Inc., eBay Inc., freeclassifieds.com, Geebo Inc., Hoobly classifieds, LIFULL CONNECT S.L., OLX Global BV, Oodle Holdings LLC, Premier World Ltd., Publishing Properties Ltd., Quikr India Pvt. Ltd., SaleSpider Media Inc., Softfornet Solutions Ltd., USNetAds LLC, WantedWants.com, Wilshire Classifieds LLC, and Yalwa GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

