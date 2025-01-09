Online Clothing Rental Market to grow by USD 1.16 Billion (2025-2029), driven by e-commerce fashion boom, AI shaping market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global online clothing rental market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.16 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.1% during the forecast period. Growing e-commerce fashion industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising popularity of experiential marketing. However, weak inventory management system poses a challenge. Key market players include AARK World Pvt. Ltd., Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, Front Row, Girl Meets Dress, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Glamourental, Gwynnie Bee, My Secret Wardrobe, Rent An Attire, RENT IT BAE, Rent the Runway Inc., Rentez Vous, Stylease Pvt. Ltd., TheDressBank, Urban Outfitters Inc., Wrapd, Your secret closet, Flyrobe.com; Share Wardrobe; Secoo Holding Limited, Le Tote; Swapdom; Style Lend; Dress Hire

Online Clothing Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1163.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, Mexico; Argentina; UAE Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, China, UK, Japan, France, India, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled AARK World Pvt. Ltd., Armoire Style Inc., Dress and Go SA, Front Row, Girl Meets Dress, Glam Corner Pty Ltd., Glamourental, Gwynnie Bee, My Secret Wardrobe, Rent An Attire, RENT IT BAE, Rent the Runway Inc., Rentez Vous, Stylease Pvt. Ltd., TheDressBank, Urban Outfitters Inc., Wrapd, Your secret closet, Flyrobe.com; Share Wardrobe; Secoo Holding Limited, Le Tote; Swapdom; Style Lend; Dress Hire

Market Driver

Online retail is booming, with shopping portals making it easier than ever to buy clothing. Fashion vlogs and social media influence fashion trends, driving demand for luxury designer dresses and premium jackets. Film and television industries also impact consumer fashion sense, making formal clothing items like suits and sports apparel popular. Traditional renting is evolving into online rental services for formal clothes and high-end designer dresses. Fashion brands cater to various clothing activities, from wedding parties and filmmaking occasions to theme parties and corporate events. Consumers seek sustainable clothing solutions, reducing textile waste and landfill. Thrifty fashion lovers can now access expensive designer clothing through online platforms, offering a more affordable way to change their wardrobe and keep up with the latest fashion trends. Online rental services offer a wide range of clothing styles, from formal and casual to partywear and traditional, catering to various occasions and dress codes. International designer labels and local designer labels alike are available, making it easier for everyone to experiment with their personal style. Men's wedding outfits and sports apparel for sporting events are also popular choices. Overall, online rental services offer a convenient and cost-effective solution for those seeking to update their wardrobe with the latest fashion trends while reducing waste.

The fashion industry is a dynamic marketplace comprised of various players including retailers, agents, distributors, wholesalers, advertising agencies, and market research agencies. Retailers serve as crucial intermediaries, bridging the gap between fashion brands and consumers. To stay competitive, brand owners develop unique marketing strategies. One such approach is experiential marketing, which engages customers directly in the marketing process. Online clothing rental platforms, combining sales and rental services, effectively employ experiential marketing tactics to attract and retain consumers. By immersing customers in interactive brand experiences, these platforms foster loyalty and differentiate themselves in the competitive fashion market.

Market Challenges

• Online retail and shopping portals have revolutionized the way we shop for clothing. Fashion vlogs and the film and television industries influence consumer fashion sense, driving demand for luxury designer dresses and formal clothing items. Garment manufacturers face challenges in keeping up with the latest fashion trends and meeting the demands of various clothing activities. Formal clothes, casual wear, high-end designer clothes, and sports apparel are popular categories. Renting formal clothes for weddings, parties, and filmmaking occasions is a growing trend. Traditional renting methods face competition from online rental services, offering a wider range of options from local and international designer labels. Consumers seek sustainable clothing solutions to reduce textile waste and minimize landfill. Thrifty fashion lovers appreciate the affordability of renting expensive designer clothing for special occasions. Online platforms offer a vast selection of clothing styles, from formal and casual to partywear and traditional, catering to various dress codes and clothing activities.

• Online clothing rental businesses require a vast selection of clothing catering to various consumer demographics, events, and price points. Challenges in inventory management include demand fluctuations leading to stock-outs and inaccurate padding time setup, potentially resulting in lost sales and customer dissatisfaction. Seasonal trends significantly impact demand, such as increased requests for formal wear during Christmas and New Year. Vendors may encounter stock-outs when there's high demand for specific clothing types and insufficient supply from vendors. Effective inventory management and anticipation of seasonal trends are crucial for success in the online clothing rental market.

Segment Overview

This online clothing rental market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Women

1.2 Men

1.3 Children Type 2.1 Formal

2.2 Casual

2.3 Traditional Geography 3.1 Mexico

3.2 Argentina

3.3 UAE Country 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America dress code

1.1 Women- The women's segment is expected to dominate the global online clothing rental market due to the increasing preference for renting occasion wear. Women seek variety and sustainability in their clothing choices for different occasions, such as parties, formal meetings, and vacations. The high cost of occasion wear and the environmental concerns arising from excess clothing purchases are driving the demand for online clothing rental services. Retailers of branded clothes have reported an increase in the number of women renting and returning clothing items. The growing trend of online luxury fashion for women presents significant growth opportunities. Working women, with their hectic lifestyles, are increasingly opting for online shopping for apparel. Vendors are catering to this demand by offering personalized services, such as styling advice and wardrobe consultations. Sustainability is a key concern, with vendors adopting eco-friendly packaging solutions, such as corrugated packaging, which can be recycled without creating waste. For instance, Volte Pty Ltd in Australia has created a shared platform for online clothing rental services, allowing women to borrow and lend fashionable clothes. Rent The Front Row LLC, based in London, offers personalized shopping services and sources luxury clothing from around the world. These initiatives are expected to attract more women to online clothing rental services during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The online clothing rental market is revolutionizing the way we approach fashion, offering an innovative solution for consumers seeking to stay trendy without the long-term commitment or high costs of owning an extensive wardrobe. Online retail and shopping portals have made it easier than ever to browse and rent a wide range of garments, from luxury designer dresses to formal clothing items, casual wear, and even men's wedding outfits. Fashion vlogs and the film industry have played a significant role in shaping consumer fashion sense, driving demand for the latest trends and international designer labels. Clothing activities, such as theme parties, birthday parties, corporate parties, and filmmaking, provide ample opportunities for renting unique and stylish outfits. With the convenience of online shopping and the ever-evolving fashion landscape, the clothing rental market is a must-watch industry for those seeking to stay on the cutting edge of style.

Market Research Overview

The online clothing rental market is revolutionizing the way we approach fashion and dressing up. With the rise of online retail and shopping portals, consumers now have the freedom to experiment with various fashion trends and styles without the commitment of buying. Fashion vlogs and social media influencers have added to this trend, showcasing the latest designer dresses and luxury brands. The film and television industries have also embraced this trend, with many productions opting for rental clothing for formal and casual wear. Garment manufacturers, both local and international, are now catering to this market, providing a wide range of formal clothing items, premium jackets, suits, sports apparel, and more. From luxury designer dresses to high-end designer clothes, consumers can now rent out clothing for various occasions, including wedding parties, filmmaking occasions, and theme parties. The rental clothing market is not just limited to formal wear but also includes casual wear, sports apparel, and traditional clothing. Consumers can now change their wardrobe based on the latest fashion trends while being sustainable and reducing textile waste. Thrifty fashion lovers can now access expensive designer clothing and dresses without the high price tag, making fashion more accessible to all. Online rental services offer convenience and affordability, with physical outlets and local designer labels also joining the trend. From men's wedding outfits to Western and ethnic wear, the online platforms cater to various clothing styles and preferences. Whether it's a formal event, a casual gathering, or a themed party, there's a rental service for every occasion. So, get ready to explore the world of rental clothing and make a stylish and sustainable choice!

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Women



Men



Children

Type

Formal



Casual



Traditional

Dress code

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

