Online Coaching Market Expected to Reach $11.7 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 14% CAGR --Allied Market Research

The online coaching market is driven by rise in hybrid coaching models, increased AI and data analytics and growth in mobile coaching apps. Moreover, rapid technological advancement in the education industry has led to change in dynamics and made it easier for both customers and organizers to organize the market smoothly.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Online Coaching Market by Type (Academic, Corporate, and Others), Age Group (Below 10 Years, 10-17 Years, 18-30 Years, and Above 30 Years), and Provider (Professor/Faculty, Educational Institution, Freelancer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032. the global online coaching market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the online coaching industry is majorly driven by many factors. Market expansion for online coaching market is significantly fueled by the educational sector. Many coaches now offer a combination of in-person and online coaching services. This hybrid approach allows for more flexibility and personalization, as clients can choose the mode of interaction that suits their needs. Online coaching platforms often facilitate this by offering features like video conferencing, messaging, and virtual meetings. Moreover, the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics is becoming prevalent in online coaching. Coaches are leveraging technology to gather insights about their clients and track progress more effectively. AI-powered chatbots and predictive analytics can help coaches make data-driven decisions to improve the coaching experience.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $ 3.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $ 11.7 billion CAGR 14 % No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered type, age group, provider, and region. Drivers Rise in the number of Internet users Surge in technological advancement for e-learning Availability of diverse coaching specializations Opportunities Rise in collaboration and partnerships Restraints Lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment Rise in security and privacy Concerns

The academic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the academic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the online coaching market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The market for online coaching has expanded, because it allows educators and institutions to reach a more diversified and expansive audience, regardless of geographic limitations. Furthermore, internet tutoring has developed rapidly since the COVID-19 outbreak has faded, requiring many educational institutions to operate remotely. Even after the pandemic, the comfort and flexibility of online coaching programs has led to a surge in demand for remote and online learning. The need for online tutoring for standardized tests like the SAT, GRE, GMAT, and others has increased owing to the increase in level of stress and competition in the academic world.

The 18-30 segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on age group, the 18-30 segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the online coaching market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The need for financial independence, the pursuit of education and career objectives, and an increased consciousness of mental health are the drivers behind the expansion of the online coaching industry among young adults, ages 18 to 30. In addition, it provides youngsters with a global platform that allows them to access a range of services and information, fostering their professional and personal development at this critical juncture in their life. Individualized coaching has become necessary as it may meet unique needs, leverage digital transformation, and prioritize overall well-being. Online learning platforms, data-driven coaching uptake, and corporate partnerships have all increased the need for online coaching programs.

The educational institute segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on provider, the educational institute segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the online coaching market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The industry has grown as a result of the ease and accessibility that online coaching schools offer to a range of students who want coaching services and instruction regardless of where they are located. A wide range of educational needs are further satisfied by the variety of courses and subjects offered by online educational institutions. Consequently, the credibility and general effectiveness of online education are increased when educational institutions offer online coaching. Moreover, educational establishments create curricula, syllabuses, and course materials for online coaching programs, ensuring that the content meets program objectives and meets academic requirements.

The Asia-Pacific segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the online coaching market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Online coaching is gaining popularity in Asia-Pacific due to the the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, because of Asia's diverse cultural population, there is a growing demand for a range of coaching services, such as career, life, wellness, and executive coaching. Finding instructors with specific experience in this subject is made easier with the help of online directories and coaching platforms. Furthermore, a significant segment of the Asia-Pacific population possesses digital literacy and feels at ease utilizing it for various purposes.

Leading Market Players: -

Udemy, Inc

Coursera Inc.

LinkedIn Corporation

Skillsoft Corporation

Skillshare, Inc.

Udacity, Inc.

Yanka Industries, Inc.

Think and Learn Private Limited

2U, Inc.

Khan Academy, Inc.

