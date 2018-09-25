Online Coaching Platform Calls Parents to Action

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenAge BootCamp (SABC) today announced the first all-inclusive solution for parents overwhelmed by the challenges of creating tech-life balance in the ScreenAge. Unlike universal controls, self-monitoring apps or downloadable templates, the bootcamp coaches teach parents step-by-step how to set tech-use limits, adopt healthy media habits and take control of technology in their own families. The programs are customizable for any family and available immediately starting at $9 per month.

Screentime Contract

"The information isn't getting to parents in a way they can understand and use," said Anya Kamenetz, lead education blogger at National Public Radio and author of The Art of Screen Time, How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and Real Life. "Parenting in the digital age is nuanced and personal - not something to be solved with an app, phone control or contract. The winning formula is a combination of positive, supportive family relationships and age-appropriate structure."

Reports on risks of excessive media use and new monitoring apps are being released weekly, but neither is actionable on its own. While kids recognize the need for limits, their brains are not equipped to resist the lure of addictive media. Kids need their parents now more than ever.

"Tech addiction is the 'Inconvenient Truth' of our time," said Marissa Verson Harrison, co-founder of ScreenAge Bootcamp. "Like global warming - the negative outcomes are hard to quantify, habits are entrenched and denial is easy. Yet, parents, who are uniquely qualified to shape their children's values and behavior, are trying to point the finger elsewhere. It's our moral obligation as parents to teach kids to manage digital media in their daily life."

The bootcamp platform combines the most effective elements of elite bootcamps that enable long term behavior change -- learning, coaching, systems and accountability.

For parents introducing devices for the first time, Bootcamp Basic ($9/mo.) offers video tutorials, downloadable templates and a moderated private coaching community. For parents whose kids are already using devices, or those seeking to curb their own use, Bootcamp Plus ($39/mo.) offers an immersive experience with additional content and extensive live coaching.

Press contact:

Juliet Travis, Liftoff Communications

Email: 202205@email4pr.com

Cell: 510-612-9622

SOURCE ScreenAge Bootcamp

Related Links

https://screenagebootcamp.com

