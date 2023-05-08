Online Competition Platform PitPat Has Launched an Environmentally-themed Competition

HOUSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The PitPat theme competition, which is usually held on major anniversaries, was designed to make users more environmentally aware.

PitPat, an online competition platform based in Houston, announced that the Arbor Day Challenge will be held from May 6 to May 9. The event will cover 3 miles, be divided into 3 stages, and be completed in less than 3 hours. The campaign is still going on, with nearly 1,000 people taking part in the online race. Bonuses for this competition include cash rewards and entry tickets for high-reward events, which are higher than regular events.

As a running fitness app, PitPat has advanced technology and innovative ideas in the field of home fitness. By combining VR technology and gamification scene, it has created the world's largest online competition platform. Compared to other treadmill apps, PitPat has more features and an original online race mode, which allows all users to participate in running races through a smart treadmill and earn rewards and medals.

According to PitPat's founders, indoor exercise is going to be a big part of the fitness scene in the future due to changes in the way we work, whether it's smart treadmills or other devices.

PitPat's smart treadmill brand has a distinct advantage over the machines commonly found in gyms. It has the folding function and the overall size is small, so it doesn't take up too much space. It can hold up to 300 pounds, so it can be used by more people. Most importantly, it is perfectly combined with the treadmill app. You can choose outdoor scenes when running. Real users and virtual characters run in two worlds at the same time, giving an immersive running experience.

Connected to a smart treadmill, PitPat can track a user's running data and provide data analysis. The heart rate and belt press generated during running are used as anti-cheating modules for continuous monitoring. According to the event rules released by PitPat platform, participants in some high-reward events must wear smart bracelets. Other monitoring means will be added later to ensure the fairness of the event in a more accurate and effective way.

PitPat, an app that requires a treadmill connection, is free to download and doesn't currently have any membership fees. In order to let more users learn the proper way of running, PitPat officially launched the video of warm-up before running and recovery after running, which can be watched without buying a treadmill, so as to reduce possible sports injuries.

About PitPat

PitPat is a smart home fitness brand designed and developed by JOYFIT team. It innovates to create the world's largest online sports platform, providing a new form of exercise for all home fitness users. When users open PitPat, they will enter a new world of online competitions. All users can train and compete at will, and get rewards while improving their physical fitness.

It's a new world of training, events, socializing, entertainment, and more, satisfying your imagination about the new world of running.

Contact PitPat

Official website: www.pitpatfitness.com

Official email: [email protected]

Instagram: runpitpat

SOURCE pitpat app