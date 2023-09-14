Online Corporate Meeting Services Market to Grow at 5.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, Fueled by IT Consumerization and Enhanced User Experiences

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Sep, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Corporate Meeting Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global online corporate meeting services market achieved a size of $5.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $7.5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Online corporate meeting services are communication tools facilitating interactions between enterprises and their employees or stakeholders through video and web conferencing. These services enhance communication by enabling media-rich data and voice sharing applications. Users can conduct live meetings, conferences, presentations, and training sessions, fostering transparent interaction among participants, regardless of their location.

The market is being driven by several factors, including:

  1. Rising Globalization: The increasing trend of globalization, coupled with high internet penetration rates, plays a pivotal role in market growth. This has led to the emergence of virtual workspaces, which offer flexibility and preference worldwide. Online corporate meeting services are integral to virtual workspaces, facilitating instant collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the utilization of mobile and cloud computing.
  2. Reduction in Transportation Costs: These services reduce transportation expenses and travel time linked to physical meetings while providing work-time flexibility.
  3. IT Consumerization: The trend of IT consumerization, marked by growing adoption of video and mobile conferencing among small and medium-sized organizations for daily operations, is boosting demand for online corporate meeting services.
  4. Improved User Experience: Enhanced user experiences, simplified products, smart workflow mechanisms, and reduced operational costs for organizations are further factors contributing to market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

  • Service Type: The market is categorized into Online Corporate VCS (Video Conferencing Services) and Online Corporate WCS (Web Conferencing Services). Each category comprises On-premises, Hosted, and Managed services.
  • Meeting Type: Meeting sizes are classified into Small, Medium, and Large meetings.
  • Region: The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global online corporate meeting services market include Adobe Inc., Avaya Inc, Blue Jeans Network Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., AT&T Inc., Bridgit Inc., Zoho Corporation, Newrow_ Inc., Vidyo Inc., BT Group, ClickMeeting, Communique Conferencing Inc., EyeNetwork, Fuze, Inc., Cisco WebEx, and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global online corporate meeting services market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global online corporate meeting services market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global online corporate meeting services market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online corporate meeting services market?
5. What is the breakup of the global online corporate meeting services market based on the service type?
6. What is the breakup of the global online corporate meeting services market based on the meeting type?
7. What are the key regions in the global online corporate meeting services market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global online corporate meeting services market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w90xcg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Interior Lighting Market to Reach $115.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Adoption of Decorative Lamps and Smart Lighting Systems

Artisanal Ice Cream Segment Leads Growth in the Global Ice Cream Parlor Market, Offering Unique Flavors and Premium Experiences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.