Online course helps to upgrade universal skills to work with in-class documentation and PDFs

MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and educators can upgrade their skills to work with in-class documentation and PDFs thanks to a free online course from iScanner . The educational product contains short videos about note-taking, using AI filters to improve the quality of scanned documents, editing PDFs on mobile devices, writing prompts for summarizing texts, and using AI to work with the content.

In the back-to-school season of 2024, the award-winning app iScanner developed an educational course that helps students and educators revise their skills and learn life hacks for scanning documents and handwritten notes on mobile devices and working with them efficiently. Digitizing paper documents allows for saving time, avoiding "tech shame" brought about by using stationary scanners and printers, and having good-looking study materials anywhere.

The Master of PDFs course is available on YouTube and contains 13 short videos divided into 4 modules—Effective In-Class Documentation, Grade-Boosting Documentation Tips, AI PDF Mastery, and Eco-Friendly Paperwork. The course lasts 30 minutes and teaches users how to use the most helpful features.

For supporting students and educators in a new school year, iScanner is also offering free access to the PRO version for 6 months and 10 GB of iScanner Cloud storage for backing up important files. To get free access, users should sign up with a .edu email issued by their educational institution or submit a valid student or educator ID. Read more on iscanner.com .

"When students or teachers work in different classrooms, it can be challenging to carry paper copies of essays or notebooks," says Matt Svetlak, Product Director of iScanner. "One of the best solutions is to scan hard copies and work with them in digital form. iScanner helps to manage endless paper workloads. We understand that not everyone is tech-savvy, that's why we've developed a bitesize course that helps to upgrade skills in the easiest way."

iScanner is a popular AI-powered scanning and document management app with over 100 million downloads, available on iOS, Android, and the Web. The app allows users to convert scans into different formats, edit, sign, and turn any image into an editable document. Moreover, iScanner offers innovative AI-based features such as erasing fingers from scans, deblurring, polishing documents, and AI chat for PDF summaries, searches, and more.

The iScanner app was developed by BP Mobile ( AIBY Group ).

