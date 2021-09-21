Online Course Leverages Diversity In Business Development

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B Growth Strategist and Bestselling Author, Dawn F. Landry recently launched BD Dynamics, Empowering the Technical-Minded.

Identifying that there was no other consultant/company with an online, self-guided course that teaches the Doer/Seller process for B2B technical business development, Landry created BD Dynamics to help operations leaders become more adept and successful in the client relationship/selling functions of their roles.

By the end of the 15-module course, participants will have utilized the 13 interactive exercises to create their own business development process, which is personally customized to their unique individualization, skills, strengths, experiences, and even industry and company needs.

To excel as successful Doer/Sellers, technicians must first have a solid, proven, and repeatable reputation at the "doing" part of their operations roles. It requires them (as the operations professional) to demonstrate credibility, composure, character, and reliability. They must also carry and advance the relationship to the close of the sale, to consistently execute the project, and then to rinse and repeat so they can achieve future, sustainable client retention.

BD Dynamics' training focuses on accentuating a professional's innate, hardwiring, and uniqueness. As Landry states, "There is only one "I" in the words BusIness Development™. Concurrently, there is only one "I" in the work that technicians do specific to their role as Doer/Sellers. We are all individuals and should be celebrated for our strengths, talents, experiences, etc. in our operations roles, as well as our contributions to our new and existing client relationships."

BD Dynamics has achieved advanced praise, reviews, and reception from technical leaders within many global, technical, service-based industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, etc. Visit www.bddynamics.com for further details.

ABOUT THE CREATOR

Dawn F. Landry is a bestselling author and an award-winning and respected business professional. She has spent over half of her 28-year career in Houston's corporate real estate industry, excelling in leadership roles including as an executive in business development and marketing within the region's largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies.

In February 2017, Landry founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengths® Coach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams' engagement and productivity. In August 2021, Landry launched BD Dynamics, Empowering the Technical-Minded. It is a self-guided, online course engineered to advance the intentionality and accountability of Doer/Sellers within the technical, service industry business development process.

Websites: www.bddynamics.com and www.authentizity.com and www.dawnflandry.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dawn-landry-2a66b48

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authentizity

Twitter: @authentizity

Instagram: @dlandry101 and @armored_book

Blog: https://authentizity.com/blog/

Vlog: https://authentizity.com/vlog-spot/

Press (Authentizity): https://authentizity.com/news/

References (Authentizity): https://authentizity.com/references/

Press (ARMORED Book): https://dawnflandry.com/press/

SOURCE Authentizity, LLC

Related Links

https://authentizity.com/

