Online Course-Sharing Pioneer Launches New Academic Marketplace for Skills and Credentials

With the launch of Skills Marketplace, Acadeum deepens its focus on workforce and career-aligned pathways; new functionality will enable institutions to offer seamless access to in-demand certifications and skills training

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acadeum , creator of the largest course-sharing platform used across a network of more than 460 colleges and universities, today announced the launch of its newest product designed to help academic leaders access a library of more than 380 online credentials aligned with the fast-changing needs of today's workforce. With the launch of Acadeum Skills Marketplace, participating institutions will be able to tap into a vetted network of workforce-aligned credentials that will make it possible for institutions to turn on an e-commerce storefront to offer current students, alumni, faculty and staff, and local employer partners a range of non-credit courses and credentials outside their existing course catalog and curriculum.

"Colleges and universities must ensure that students can compete in an increasingly fast-changing, and often volatile, labor market," said Dr. Marjorie Hass, president of The Council of Independent Colleges. "Augmenting degree pathways in the humanities, arts, social sciences, and sciences with skills, experiences, and credentials give students a holistic education and a competitive edge in the workforce."

The launch of Acadeum Skills Marketplace comes against a backdrop of surging demand for—and acceptance of—non-degree credentials among students and employers. Research indicates learners are interested in accessing more workforce-relevant courses and certifications, but new programs remain costly and difficult for institutions to create and launch on their own. A 2023 survey from the Higher Learning Commission found that nearly 73% of its institutions offer non-degree credentials, while 25% offer them with the help of external content providers.

To help meet the growing demand for micro-credentials among students and employers, institutions within the Acadeum network can now tap into a growing digital catalog of non-credit offerings—as well as assisting institutions in embedding these offerings into curricula. Colleges and universities can utilize Skills Marketplace to expand these non-credit academic offerings and credentials to current students and alumni, as well as create return pathways for stop-out learners. Initial Skills Marketplace teaching providers participating include MedCerts, Coursera , Pearson Certiport, and Muzzy Lane .

"Meeting today's evolving workforce needs and skill demands requires a new set of pathways that can weave together a number of education and learning experiences," said Rafaeil Castañeda, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Workforce Development at MedCerts. "This is an exciting opportunity for colleges, employers, and certification providers to collaborate and meet learners where they are -- provide flexible and validated opportunities to career success."

The Skills Marketplace leverages Acadeum's cutting-edge technology that enables colleges and universities to seamlessly share courses and academic resources across national and regional networks through strategic partnerships with organizations like the Council of Independent Colleges , the League for Innovation in the Community College , and the Southern Regional Education Board's HBCU-MSI Course-Sharing Consortium . A growing number of institutions, including Hawai'i Pacific University and Southeastern University , are already using Acadeum's Technology Platform as a tool for augmenting their existing academic offerings with additional career and workforce-aligned credentials.

"At a time when some are questioning the value and return on investment of higher education, savvy college, and university leaders are finding ways to break through the stale debate—and finding ways to harness degrees and credentials alike to unlock opportunities for their students," said David Daniels, CEO of Acadeum. "Our vision is to create a marketplace that enables academic leaders to blend together the best of both worlds and to create educational experiences that prepare students to enter and advance in the world of work."

To learn more about Skills Marketplace and Acadeum, please visit www.acadeum.com .

ABOUT ACADEUM: Acadeum helps colleges and universities expand academic resources that support student progress and equitable access to workforce opportunity. Today, more than 460 higher education institutions are members of the Acadeum network to offer in-demand courses and credentials they need to keep learners on track, and bolster existing or offer new programs. Institutions can improve retention and completion, and offer workforce-aligned and stackable certifications, while also unlocking new revenue to increase financial sustainability. To learn more about Acadeum, please visit www.acadeum.com .

SOURCE Acadeum