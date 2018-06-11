ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having health issues isn't a choice almost anyone would want to make for themselves or others. Those who have to struggle with health issues, though, want to be able to live as normal a life as possible. For some, that can mean wanting to attend college. Unfortunately, health issues have a tendency to cost a lot of money, in one way or another, and can make regular attendance to many places an issue. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, might be able to assist federal student loan borrowers who are applying for certain government programs to better afford their payments if schooling and costs related to health become too much.

Health issues don't have to be too extreme to make day-to-day life difficult. 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain stemming from previous illnesses and injuries. Chronic pain can make it difficult to perform daily tasks such as driving and concentrating on reading. But the more extreme the issues may be, the more difficult it may become to achieve personal goals. Being able to take college courses online at home or, in some harsher scenarios, in the hospital might be an option that can help individuals achieve their goals when they might not be able to otherwise.

"Online courses give those who take them a chance to do the courses at a pace that can stress them out less, and not have to worry about figuring out what they would have to do should their health issues flare up at an inopportune time," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

College and health issues tend to come at large prices, even just individually. Taking out student loans to cover the cost of college can make it easier to handle at the time, but repayment may later become an issue for various reasons outside of the borrowers' control. Ameritech Financial can assist qualifying loan borrowers to apply for federal income-driven repayment programs if paying back loans while getting needed medical attention starts to become an issue.

"Ameritech Financial strives to be there for the people who need our assistance the most. We endeavor to assist borrowers apply for help through government programs in an effort to regain control of their student loans," said Knickerbocker.

