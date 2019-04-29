Online CRNA Programs Ranked in Online College Plan Article

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists have an average reported salary of $157,000 along with a projected growth rate of 31% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It is an incredibly lucrative job; CRNAs can find employment in a variety of medical settings and they are instrumental in patient care. Of course, any job with this level of medical importance requires a great deal of dedication. On top of the busy schedule that nurses work, that can seem impossible. However, with the ability to earn the degree you need conveniently, it doesn't have to be. Online College Plan wanted to make that clear and so they have created a ranking of the Top 30 Best CRNA Schools with Online Programs. You can read it here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/best-crna-schools-online-programs/

The majority of the programs featured in the ranking are doctorate programs, specifically Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees that you can earn either entirely online or in a hybrid format. OCP chose to structure the ranking this way in light of the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs updating the minimum education requirements for this position. The council recently set forth new guidelines that all Advanced Practice Nursing programs must be taught at the doctorate level to guarantee adequate training for all those entering the field.

Among the schools in this ranking, you'll find some incredible institutions that have made great strides in making the DNP, specifically CRNA programs, more accessible to nurses who are ready to advance their education.

The University of Iowa was one of the first ever recipients of approval for its DNP program from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. It is ranked at number 20. Drexel University, placed 19th, was one of the pioneers of online education as a whole. The University of Minnesota features the first online DNP to be accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Education Programs.

If you'd like to learn more about the academic opportunities that exist for aspiring CRNAs, you can check out the full article at the link above. The full list of featured institutions can be found in ascending order below.

University of Pennsylvania ( Philadelphia, PA ) Duke University ( Durham, NC ) Columbia University in the City of New York ( New York City , NY) Georgetown University ( Washington, DC ) University of Southern California ( Los Angeles, CA ) Emory University ( Atlanta, GA ) Northeastern University ( Boston, MA ) Gonzaga University ( Spokane, WA ) Case Western Reserve University ( Cleveland, OH ) University of Pittsburgh ( Pittsburgh, PA ) Rutgers University-New Brunswick ( New Brunswick, NJ ) University of Minnesota-Twin Cities ( Minneapolis, MN ) Texas Christian University ( Fort Worth, TX ) Virginia Commonwealth University ( Richmond, VA ) Samford University ( Homewood, AL ) Bryan College of Health Sciences ( Lincoln, NE ) University of South Carolina (Columbia , SC) University at Buffalo ( Buffalo, NY ) Drexel University ( Philadelphia, PA ) University of Iowa ( Iowa City, IA ) Saint Vincent College ( Latrobe, PA ) University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa , AL) University of Cincinnati ( Cincinnati, OH ) University of Tennessee, Knoxville ( Knoxville, TN ) Union University ( Jackson, TN ) University of Detroit Mercy ( Detroit, MI ) East Carolina University ( Greenville, NC ) Florida International University ( University Park, FL ) University of Arizona ( Tucson, AZ ) Central Connecticut State University ( New Britain, CT )

Anne Velusa, Research Editor

http://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/

213654@email4pr.com

864-245-0751

SOURCE Online College Plan

Related Links

http://www.onlinecollegeplan.com

