Online Custom-Vinyl Signage Giant 'Do It Yourself Lettering, Inc.' Changes Name to 'Lettering.com Inc' - Unveils New Website and New Name

LAKE CITY, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lettering.com (https://lettering.com) announced it had changed its website from DoItYourselfLettering.com to Lettering.com and changed its company name. Lettering.com will continue to offer the premium, professional vinyl lettering services that have made the company a success ever since Founder Brad Handy first began the business in 2007, cutting letters in his garage. With millions of premium, easy-to-install vinyl lettering, decals, and graphics available, along with a streamlined digital design process, Lettering.com continues to be a one-stop location for those looking to complete their signage projects.

Lettering.com Inc Team

"We decided it was time for a new name and a new look for our business, but our staff, products, and services are absolutely unchanged," said Brad Handy. "We plan to stay focused on vinyl lettering and self-adhesive products. There's no reason to change something we've already perfected. One of our founding principles has always been our ease-of-installation process. Following just a few simple instructions, our vinyl lettering can be applied perfectly by anyone. We absolutely guarantee that, or we will ship you a replacement at no cost."

Lettering.com: Cost-Effective Vinyl Lettering Made Easy

Custom vinyl lettering from Lettering.com is self-adhesive and applies smoothly on cars, boats, storefront windows, walls, mailboxes, and a wide variety of sign surfaces. Each vinyl is pre-spaced on one sheet of backing paper, ready to be installed in a single application. Simply position and secure the sheet with tape, remove the liner, apply the lettering, and remove the transfer tape. For maximum convenience, customers can order vinyl lettering online in three ways:

1. Online Design Tool: Create custom lettering by choosing from any size, color, effect, and from hundreds of font styles. The fastest way to get professional lettering, quick.

2. Upload PDF to Order Instantly Online: Submit vector PDF files of your graphic designs, receive an automated proof and instant price quote, and checkout online.

3. Request Quote or Let Us Design: Let us know the details of your project, and our team will get you a custom quote. You can upload Logos and graphics to be used with your request.

Lettering.com: Rave 5-Star Customer Reviews

"Top quality vinyl, I not only didn't have any problem installing the letters (even as a beginner), but it looks like a professional did it. I saved myself about $1400. Couldn't be happier. A tape measure and a little masking tape … who would have thought." –J. Johnson, Virginia

"Low prices, extremely quick turnaround time and shipping, and awesome customer service. Very happy with how the vinyls turned out. I've already referred two friends! Thanks so much!" –P. Closi, Florida.

"I absolutely love DIY Lettering. It is so easy and convenient. The truck looks like it was professionally done. It took less than ten minutes to put the lettering on the truck." –W. Montgomery, California.

Read more satisfied customer reviews and view pictures of completed projects by following Lettering.com on social media: Facebook Instagram.

About Lettering.com Inc

Lettering.com is the premier location for DIY vinyl lettering, logos, and art for use on vehicles, boats, walls, windows, signs, mailboxes, storefronts, and more. Offering millions of easy-to-install options and designs, Lettering.com provides simplified ordering, countless font styles/colors, and customizable options with instant design previews. All vinyl-lettering comes pre-spaced and ready to apply, with free shipping on $50+ orders, fast production, and 100% successful installation guaranteed or letters replaced at no cost. Discover your next great sign design at: https://lettering.com.

Media Contact:

Brad Handy, President

1-800-550-3883

[email protected]

SOURCE Lettering.com Inc

Related Links

https://lettering.com

