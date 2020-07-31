Online Customer Service SCORM Course Modules - A Guide to CX Phone Calls, Call Control, Email Delivery, Chat and Text Interactions

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SCORM Modules for your Learning Management System" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Customer Service Online Course, SCORM 1.2-Compliant Modules, to Help Your Employees Speak with Friendliness and Empathy, and to Handle Difficult Customers with More Ease.



This course takes the participant through eight training courses in online phone skills, and the buyer can take them all together in order or mix-and-match them to create their own customised approach.



The courses include:

Customer Experience Over the Telephone, so your employees can make a great first impression over the phone and end calls on a positive note;

Empathy, so your employees instinctively put themselves in your customer's shoes and respond with more care, concern, and friendliness;

How to Handle Difficult Customers, so your employees are confident, assertive and in control when dealing with angry and agitated customers, with a focus on de-escalation;

Call Control, so your employees can politely control calls with storytellers, ramblers, and whiners.

Email Writing: so your employees can craft personable emails that reflect your brand voice;

How to Deliver Bad News to a Customer, so your employees can deliver bad news with confidence and without fear of negative backlash;

Chat Interactions, so your employees can handle deliver a friendly and comprehensive customer experience over chat;

Text Interactions, so your employees can handle deliver a friendly and comprehensive customer experience over chat;

