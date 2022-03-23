Online Cycling Hub Seeks Cyclists Who Like to Grow Community

LONGMONT, Colo., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Buck Bike Club, LLC—an online community created by cyclists, for cyclists—seeks cyclists of all abilities from around the world to continue building a safe, friendly, inclusive cycling community unlike any on the Internet.

Created to provide a virtual home base for all things cycling, 10 Buck Bike Club (www.10buckbikeclub.com) brings together content, resources, and perks/discounts that previously could be accessed only through a myriad Web sites, social networks, and apps. By offering this content in one online community, 10 Buck Bike Club offers a dedicated space for anyone who loves to ride a bike. "We're finding folks are tired of all the click-tracking, algorithms, politics, sarcasm and nonsense on the large social media platforms," said co-founder, Rick Zwetsch. "With this open, inclusive platform—memberships are just $10/year—we can engage all cyclists from around the world with no ads, algorithms, and tracking. Plus, $1 from each new/renewing membership goes to the community's Rider Down Fund."

10 Buck Bike Club provides a familiar community user interface with cycling topic groups hosted by experts and partners, user forums, cycling news feeds, member perks and the ability to host your cycling group in the community. 10 Buck Bike Club is also building a directory of local bike shops, a directory of cycling brands/manufacturers, and nonprofit cycling organizations. Co-Founder Zwetsch is confident that membership in the 10 Buck Bike Club will easily become the most valuable 10 bucks in cycling.

10 Buck Bike Club, LLC (www.10buckbikeclub.com) is an online community created by cyclists for cyclists. The company offers a platform for members to interact with each other and with brands and products to build skill, connections, and ideas related to bikes and cycling.

Caryn Capriccioso and Rick Zwetsch are life-long cyclists, business, and life partners based in Longmont, Colorado. They have spent their careers bringing people together around causes and issues they believe in including co-founding Impact Hub Boulder and the Colorado Nonprofit Social Enterprise Exchange—two in-person communities focused on impact and social change. 10 Buck Bike Club is their first foray into creating an online community space leveraging their experience and passion for getting (and keeping!) people moving on bikes.

