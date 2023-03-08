Online data science training programs market size to grow by USD 3.76 million from 2021 to 2026, Increasing emphasis on microlearning and gamification to be a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online data science training programs market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.76 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increasing emphasis on microlearning and gamification is a key trend in the market. The demand for microlearning has increased owing to the increasing adoption of mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones. Many vendors are investing in microlearning courses that offer gamified and interactive content to engage learners, reduce cognitive load, and increase retention. For instance, DataCamp provides a mobile version that helps users engage in short video courses. Such innovations will support market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Data Science Training Programs Market 2022-2026

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Online data science training programs market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (certification courses and professional degree courses).

The certification courses segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Certification courses are further divided into foundation courses and advanced courses. Foundation courses are generally free of cost. For instance, edX offers the Elements of Data Science course for free. The increasing adoption of online learning and the growing shift from traditional classroom-based courses to online degree courses are driving the growth of this segment.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global online data science training programs market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online data science training programs market.

APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key contributors to the online data science training programs market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing adoption of online learning and the rise in the demand for data scientist jobs will drive the online data science training programs market growth in APAC during the forecast period

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Online data science training programs market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing job prospects are driving the online data science training programs market growth.

Organizations are focusing on the application of data science in business processes.

As a result, there is a high demand for data science and analytical science professionals from the finance and insurance, professional services, and IT sectors.

These professionals opt for online degrees or certification courses to enhance their skills in data science, such as machine learning and big data.

Thus, the growing demand for data scientists, data developers, and data engineers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The advent of open-source learning materials is challenging the online data science training programs market growth.

Open-source learning materials, such as video lectures, and MOOCs, are free of cost.

For instance, various vendors such as KDnuggets, edX, and Udacity provide free data science courses.

Hence, many learners prefer such courses owing to factors such as affordability.

These factors will negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this online data science training programs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online data science training programs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online data science training programs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online data science training programs market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online data science training programs market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The online vocational courses market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.56% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 21,546.78 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (technical and non-technical), courses (IT and software courses, business management courses, finance and accounting courses, personal development courses, and other courses), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The online education market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,461.93 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education and K-12) and product (content and services).

Online Data Science Training Programs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 24.58 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., AnalytixLabs, Alison, Coursera Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Great Lakes E-Learning Services Pvt. Ltd., Harvard University, Henry Harvin Education Inc., Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., InventaTeq, Jigsaw Academy, KAPLAN Inc., NIIT Ltd., NYC Data Science Academy, Seek Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., upGrad, and DataCamp Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Professional degree courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Professional degree courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Professional degree courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Professional degree courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Professional degree courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Certification courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Certification courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Certification courses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 2U Inc.

Exhibit 89: 2U Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: 2U Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: 2U Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: 2U Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: 2U Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 AnalytixLabs

Exhibit 94: AnalytixLabs - Overview



Exhibit 95: AnalytixLabs - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: AnalytixLabs - Key offerings

10.5 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 97: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Coursera Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 DataCamp Inc.

Exhibit 101: DataCamp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: DataCamp Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: DataCamp Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: DataCamp Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Jigsaw Academy

Exhibit 105: Jigsaw Academy - Overview



Exhibit 106: Jigsaw Academy - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Jigsaw Academy - Key offerings

10.8 NYC Data Science Academy

Exhibit 108: NYC Data Science Academy - Overview



Exhibit 109: NYC Data Science Academy - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: NYC Data Science Academy - Key offerings

10.9 Seek Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Seek Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Seek Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Seek Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Udacity Inc.

Exhibit 117: Udacity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Udacity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Udacity Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Udacity Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Udemy Inc.

Exhibit 121: Udemy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Udemy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Udemy Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio