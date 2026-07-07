Online dating giant SDG investigates fresh claims of scammer accounts

Payments to external partner suspended as inquiry underway.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's biggest online dating groups looks to go further after it shut down more than 30,000 (thirty thousand) accounts in 2025 with enhanced monitoring tools to target scammers.

Social Discovery Group has suspended payments to an affiliate partner and ordered an investigation after a press report uncovered evidence of misrepresentation.

SDG is examining recent evidence of misrepresentation or dishonesty on some of its platforms as it continues its efforts to make Dating.com and other sites in its global portfolio safer and more reliable for its users.

Payments from SDG to its affiliate partner have been suspended and there is a ban on connections with new users whilst the investigation is carried out by an external firm. Until that has concluded there will be no further detail about the company involved.

Social Discovery Group continues to strengthen its fight against fraud and scam activity across its platforms. SDG identified and shut down more than 30,000 accounts suspected of fraudulent or scam-related activity in 2025.

Measures to protect millions

Dating.com is one of numerous platforms owned by SDG, which has millions of users in more than 150 countries across the world.

The group is investigating claims that some users spent thousands of dollars interacting with members whom one press report claims were not genuine.

SDG does not permit profiles using licensed likenesses or any arrangement where the person depicted in the profile is different from the person operating the account. Every profile on the platforms must represent a real individual who personally uses that account.

Refunds to reassure users

Compensation payouts reached $370,000 in 2025, in cases where it was clear the platforms had fallen below the standards expected.

Industry wide problem

Romance fraud is a systemic, industry-wide challenge, which isn't confined to any single platform.

SEC filings from major operators in this sector have identified persistent romance-scam risk, with some noting that monitoring systems "may fail" and that users "have in the past and may in the future" use platforms to try to carry out romance scams.

Enhanced verification

SDG uses the external provider SumSub - which relies on government ID and biometric liveness checks – for identity verification for some members on its platforms.

Enhanced user verification is mandatory for all Free Users and must be renewed every six months. Verification is optional for Paid Users.

AI monitoring crucial to tackle scam accounts

A recent report by SumSub found that identity fraud across the dating industry spiked to nearly 9%.

An AARP commissioned survey from February 2026 found that roughly 1 in 10 American adults over 50 had been approached online by a supposed romantic interest who eventually asked for money.

SDG uses AI systems to monitor conversations for red flags, including money requests, explicit material and attempts to take the conversation off platform.

An SDG spokesperson said:

"Bad actors are constantly trying to target people on the internet. SDG has strict rules governing the way people use its platforms and its relationship with affiliate partners. The group takes very seriously any allegations of wrongdoing or breaches of those rules and regulations. We use a range of enhanced verification and diverse monitoring to try to make our connections safe for the millions of people that use them. SDG has a history of cooperating with regulators and law enforcement where it sees evidence of wrongdoing."

About Social Discovery Group

SDG is one of the world's largest groups of social discovery companies, uniting millions of users on dozens of products. SDG solves the problem of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection - transforming virtual intimacy into the new normal. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect with each other. SDG's portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as DateMyAge, Dating.com, EuroDate, Dil Mil and Cupid Media. SDG has a presence in more than 150 countries.

SOURCE Social Discovery Group