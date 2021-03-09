Online Dating Heading to the Gym With TeamUp Fitness

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of online dating has been on the rise since COVID-19 shutdown social gatherings and opportunities for singles to meet.

Now, online dating has moved to the gym with TeamUp Fitness, a social, lifestyle, and fitness connection platform developed to bring the fitness community together. Users of the app can connect, find, match, and chat with new fitness friends, new workout partners, fitness professionals and possibly find their new fitness soulmate.

While apps such as Bumble and Tinder have been around for years using the "swipe to match" strategy, these apps do not help fitness enthusiasts match with like-minded people. TeamUp allows fitness-focused enthusiasts to meet others who also keep health, fitness, and nutrition as a priority in their life and can help users keep each other accountable, whether they're looking for friendship or dating.

"The app was initially designed to connect like-minded fitness enthusiasts with fitness professionals, but we are delighted to hear of the love and friendship matches that have come out of the platform as well," said CEO, Tony Trombetta. "The fitness industry could use more opportunities to connect whether in-person or virtually, and we think this app fills that exact void."

In addition to dating, TeamUp Fitness offers personal trainers a new outlet to sell services around the world. Trainers, Fitness Coaches and Pros can monetize their content by using the unique "lock your content" feature, offer subscriptions like an Onlyfans or Patreon, or create a "marketplace" where fitness professionals can offer experiences and appearances.

