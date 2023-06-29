Online Dating Services Market size is set to grow by USD 2,741.68 million from 2022 to 2027. Growing acceptance and adoption of online dating to drive the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online dating services market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,741.68 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.01%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global online dating services market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In North America, the market has been greatly affected by the massive popularity of online dating services, and online dating services are the most trusted source for finding a partner. Moreover, online dating services are very popular in the area because individuals are more open to casual encounters. The market is characterized by various trends, such as the integration of artificial intelligence, expansion into new demographics, video dating, and a focus on user security. The companies offer online dating services ranging from traditional online dating websites to mobile apps that connect users in an easy way. Growing smartphone and internet penetration in the region along with the concept of casual dating have increased the use of dating apps in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Online Dating Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type(Marriage, Casual, and Socialize), end-user (Subscription and Advertising), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the marriage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The Marriage segment portrays users who are particularly looking for a long-term, committed relationship that could lead to marriage. Generally, marriage-minded users have various tastes and expectations than users looking for casual dating and encounters. The online dating service platforms may also offer extra features and services, such as coaching and consulting, that help users overcome the challenges of building and maintaining long-term relationships. From a business viewpoint, the marriage segment is a significant segment for online dating platforms and users in this segment may be willing to pay more for premium features and services. These users often invest a lot in finding compatible partners and may be willing to invest time and money in finding one. These kinds of platforms have evolved and adapted to the needs of users seeking long-term and committed relationships, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Online Dating Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The major factor driving the online dating services market growth is the growing acceptance and adoption of online dating. As online dating becomes more mainstream and socially acceptable, more people are turning to these services to find romantic partners. The significant aspects driving the acceptance of online dating are the increased availability and accessibility of digital technologies such as smartphones, high-speed internet, and social media platforms. These advances have made it more comfortable for individuals to connect and communicate with each other and augmented the growth of online dating platforms as a viable alternative to traditional dating methods. However, the cultural attitudes towards online dating have changed as more and more people turn to online dating to meet potential partners, and the stigma associated with it is slowly fading. This change is reflected in an increase in the number of users of online dating platforms. These changes in perspectives towards dating in general and online dating are therefore expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise of virtual dating is an emerging trend influencing the online dating services market growth. Virtual dating has surged as people look for ways to connect while maintaining social distancing dut the recent pandemic. Virtual dating enables users to connect through video calls and other online platforms without meeting in person. This trend has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, compelling individuals to stay indoors and avoid physical contact. As a result, virtual dating has become an alternative to traditional dating because it permits you to connect with others while maintaining social distancing. Online dating platforms have invested heavily in creating virtual dating tools such as video chats, virtual reality experiences, and interactive games. Such types of tools deliver users with a more immersive and interesting dating experience and allow them to readily connect with others in a digital environment. The virtual dating trend in the market is expected to continue to increase as the benefits are realized.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Limited trust in online dating services is challenging the online dating services market growth. Over the past few years, an increasing number of people worldwide have been using Internet dating services to meet each other; however, there is a strong segment of society that does not approve of this practice. At first, it is advisable to approach online relationships in a gentle manner. But there are still many who have concerns about the negative consequences. Moreover, the lack of accountability and transparency on online dating platforms has left many users concerned about the security and privacy of their personal information and the accuracy and legitimacy of the profiles they encounter on these platforms. Generally, the lack of effective mechanisms for reporting and handling objections and grievances can further undermine trust in these platforms. However, there is general scepticism and caution among users of online dating services that can be attributed to a variety of factors. Therefore, these challenges are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Online Dating Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online dating services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online dating services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online dating services market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online dating services market vendors

Online Dating Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,741.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3Fun, Badoo, Bumble Inc., Coffee Meets Bagel, Cupid Media Pty Ltd., eHarmony Inc., Elitemate.com LLC, Feeld, Grindr Inc., HAPPN, HER, Lex, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group, Open, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, RSVP.COM.AU Pty Ltd., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., and Truly Madly Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

