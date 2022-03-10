Online Dating Services Market to Grow by USD 3.56 bn | Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Mar 10, 2022, 09:45 ET

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online dating services market is expected to grow by USD 3.56 bn from 2019 to 2024. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The online dating services market is segmented by type (casual, socialize, and marriage) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Find additional highlights related to the online dating services market. Download FREE Sample Report

The online dating services market covers the following areas:

Online Dating Services Market Sizing
Online Dating Services Market Forecast
Online Dating Services Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The low hassle in order to find a partner is one of the key factors driving the growth of the online dating services market. Dating services are gaining popularity on online platforms from traditional dating services such as speed dating. With the help of these services, people can search for their dates through smartphones without meeting them personally. The availability of online dating can provide users easy access to different people. Moreover, online dating, if successful, boosts the confidence of people and enhances their social life.

The limited trust in online dating services will challenge the online dating services market during the forecast period. Online dating services have become a widespread phenomenon. However, these services are not preferred by a large segment of the population. People have certain concerns about online dating, such as an abrupt end to a relationship, increasing someone's hopes, and feeling vulnerable in front of strangers, especially in South Asian countries. As these countries have a high population, the perception of dating services is a huge challenge to the online dating services market.

Key Vendors Analysis

The online dating services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc., among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Coffee Meets Bagel - The company offers online dating services and uses smart algorithms to provide quality matches curated for users.
  • eHarmony Inc. - The company offers online dating services such as Asian dating, black dating, Christian dating, senior dating, free dating, Hispanic dating, and local dating.
  • EliteMate.com LLC - The company offers online dating services for single men and women with instant access to exclusive features like full searching, instant messaging, private email, live chat rooms, video profiles, personality matching.
  • Happn SAS - The company offers online dating services to find people the users crossed paths with.
  • Love Group Global Ltd. - The company offers online dating connections for all single persons across the world. The company manages a range of dating brands such as Lovestruck and Noonswoon.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Music and Video Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Movie Ticketing Service Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Dating Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 3.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.32

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Coffee Meets Bagel, eHarmony Inc., EliteMate.com LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group Inc., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., The Bumble Group, and The Meet Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Casual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Socialize - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Marriage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Revenue

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Revenue placement
  • Advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Subscription - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Revenue

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Coffee Meets Bagel
  • eHarmony Inc.
  • EliteMate.com LLC
  • Happn SAS
  • Love Group Global Ltd.
  • Match Group Inc.
  • Spark Networks SE
  • Tastebuds Media Ltd.
  • The Bumble Group
  • The Meet Group Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market to Grow by USD 1.19 bn |...

Specialty Chemicals Market Size to Grow by USD 155.04 Bn| 62% of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics