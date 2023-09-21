Online Distribution Surges: Global Superfood Powders Market Adapts to Changing Consumer Habits

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Superfood Powders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Organic, Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global superfood powders market is expected to reach $11.50 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The market's rapid growth can be attributed to increasing concerns about obesity and diabetes, leading consumers to opt for healthier diets. Superfood powders, packed with antioxidants, phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals, have gained immense popularity as consumers seek convenient ways to incorporate these beneficial ingredients into their daily nutrition.

Superfoods such as salmon, kale, acai berries, kefir, and almonds have gained recognition for their potential to promote heart health, aid in weight loss, boost energy levels, and combat the effects of aging. As a result, consumers are actively looking for practical ways to include these superfoods in their diets, driving the demand for superfood powders.

In light of the rising incidence of diet-related diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cancer, there has been a notable shift in consumer preferences toward functional foods that offer multiple health benefits, with superfoods at the forefront. This trend has fueled the global trade of superfoods over the past decade.

The organic product segment is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly embracing organic foods due to their perceived health benefits and long-term positive impact. Many superfood brands are capitalizing on this trend by labeling their products as "organic" and made with "natural ingredients." Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened global health concerns, prompting consumers to seek healthier dietary options.

In 2022, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest share of revenue. Superfoods are prominently available in hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacies. Many consumers prefer purchasing food products from physical stores for the shopping experience they offer. Brick-and-mortar specialty stores play a significant role in distributing these products. The superfood powders market features a mix of well-established and smaller players, with leading manufacturers holding substantial market share in North America.

Companies Mentioned:

Sunfood

Glanbia PLC

Terrasoul Superfoods

Navitas Organics

Orgain

Suncore Foods Inc.

Nature's Superfoods

Country Farms

Your Super

Naturya

Superfood Powders Market Report Highlights:

North America led in revenue share in 2022, with consumers in the region using superfood powders to boost immunity, prevent diseases, and meet their daily micronutrient requirements.

The organic product segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by growing awareness of the health benefits associated with organic foods.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2023 to 2030. Manufacturers have increasingly turned to online platforms to reach more consumers and offer high-quality superfood powder products, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Superfood Powders Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Key Observations & Findings



Chapter 5. Superfood Powders Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Organic

5.2.1. Organic market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Conventional

5.3.1. Conventional market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Superfood Powders Market: Distribution Channel Range Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Offline

6.2.1. Offline market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Online

6.3.1. Online market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Superfood Powders Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmb6qe

