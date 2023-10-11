Online Doctor Consultation Market size to grow by USD 21.06 billion from 2023-2027, North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online doctor consultation market size is expected to grow by USD 21.06 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 22.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Services and Software), Type (Audio chat and Video chat), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. The growing incidence of chronic illnesses like cancer and cardiovascular diseases, along with the integration of advanced telehealth technologies and the presence of numerous prominent healthcare providers, serve as the primary factors driving the expansion of the global online doctor consultation market in North America. Additionally, the proliferation of telehealth programs through various initiatives is expected to further bolster the growth of the online doctor consultation market in the United States. An illustrative example includes Koble, a digital health and wellness platform located in Ontario, which offers support to families throughout the stages of family planning, conception, childbirth, and returning to work after parental leave. Koble has collaborated with Dialogue Health Technologies Inc., a leading virtual care and wellness platform in Canada. Such combined government and private efforts are poised to contribute significantly to the growth of the online doctor consultation market in North America. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

American Well Corp., Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Dictum Health Inc., Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd., Enghouse Systems Ltd., eVaidya Pvt. Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., HealthTap Inc., Included Health Inc., Lybrate Inc. USA., Medify, Mind Health, Orane Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., PlushCare of California Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SATA CommHealth, Teladoc Health Inc., TeleHealth Medicine, Walmart Health Virtual care, and ZocDoc Inc

American Well Corp. - The company offers online doctor consultation services through the platform, Amwell, connecting patients with a wide range of medical professionals.

Online Doctor Consultation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the services segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Online Doctor Consultation Market: Driver & Trend:

The imbalance between high patient influx and understaffing at health centers is notably driving market growth. The issue of overcrowding in emergency departments results from limited resources, staffing shortages, and fluctuating patient volumes, leading to delayed care and suboptimal patient outcomes. The current healthcare staffing levels are often insufficient to handle the high influx of patients effectively. Given the challenges of manually monitoring and providing services to the patient population in hospitals, technology offers a complementary solution to enhance the healthcare industry's capacity and scalability. Therefore, the increasing demand for healthcare services is expected to drive the adoption of online doctor consultations, which can reduce the burden on human resources, enhance operational efficiencies, and elevate the overall quality of healthcare services. Consequently, this will contribute to the growth of the global online doctor consultation market during the forecast period.

