Online Doctor Consultation Market size to grow by USD 21.06 billion from 2023-2027, North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

11 Oct, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online doctor consultation market size is expected to grow by USD 21.06 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 22.29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Services and Software), Type (Audio chat and Video chat), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Doctor Consultation Market 2023-2027
North America is estimated to account for 36% of the global market during the forecast period. The growing incidence of chronic illnesses like cancer and cardiovascular diseases, along with the integration of advanced telehealth technologies and the presence of numerous prominent healthcare providers, serve as the primary factors driving the expansion of the global online doctor consultation market in North America. Additionally, the proliferation of telehealth programs through various initiatives is expected to further bolster the growth of the online doctor consultation market in the United States. An illustrative example includes Koble, a digital health and wellness platform located in Ontario, which offers support to families throughout the stages of family planning, conception, childbirth, and returning to work after parental leave. Koble has collaborated with Dialogue Health Technologies Inc., a leading virtual care and wellness platform in Canada. Such combined government and private efforts are poised to contribute significantly to the growth of the online doctor consultation market in North America.     To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Company Profile:

American Well Corp., Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd., Dictum Health Inc., Doctor Anywhere Pte. Ltd., Enghouse Systems Ltd., eVaidya Pvt. Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., HealthTap Inc., Included Health Inc., Lybrate Inc. USA., Medify, Mind Health, Orane Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., PlushCare of California Inc., Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SATA CommHealth, Teladoc Health Inc., TeleHealth Medicine, Walmart Health Virtual care, and ZocDoc Inc

American Well Corp. - The company offers online doctor consultation services through the platform, Amwell, connecting patients with a wide range of medical professionals.

Online Doctor Consultation Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • The market share growth by the services segment will be significant during the forecast period.  

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Online Doctor Consultation Market: Driver & Trend:

The imbalance between high patient influx and understaffing at health centers is notably driving market growth. The issue of overcrowding in emergency departments results from limited resources, staffing shortages, and fluctuating patient volumes, leading to delayed care and suboptimal patient outcomes. The current healthcare staffing levels are often insufficient to handle the high influx of patients effectively. Given the challenges of manually monitoring and providing services to the patient population in hospitals, technology offers a complementary solution to enhance the healthcare industry's capacity and scalability. Therefore, the increasing demand for healthcare services is expected to drive the adoption of online doctor consultations, which can reduce the burden on human resources, enhance operational efficiencies, and elevate the overall quality of healthcare services. Consequently, this will contribute to the growth of the global online doctor consultation market during the forecast period.

ToC:

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product 

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

