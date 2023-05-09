.ONLINE DOMAINS AWARDS MIAMI MOMPRENEUR A FREE COMMERCIAL SPOTLIGHTING HER BUSINESS

Radiate Kombucha's ( www.radiate.online ) 30 second commercial will be aired to 500K+ viewers in Miami during the NBA Finals

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- .Online Domains, a leading domain extension for online businesses, has made one Miami mompreneur's dreams come true through a first-of-its-kind contest. Local small business, Radiate Kombucha, will be starring in their very own commercial which will air on TV and digital platforms to over 500K people in the Miami area during the NBA Finals.

.Online Domains launched the Spotlight.online contest in April to support women entrepreneurs in South Florida and shine a spotlight on the incredible online businesses they have built.

Speaking about the selection process, Priyanka Panchmatia, Director, .Online Domains, said, "The response to our contest was overwhelming. By the end of the month, we had received thousands of deserving entries, each better than the last. In the end though, Radiate Kombucha (www.radiate.online) stood out as a clear winner because of their ethical and sustainable practices. We hope this commercial will help more people discover Radiate Kombucha and support their growth."

Susan Aran, Founder and CEO, Radiate Kombucha, also commented on winning this tremendous opportunity. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity .Online Domains has given me. I am incredibly humbled to have won the Spotlight.online contest and cannot wait to share Radiate Kombucha's story with over half a million people in Miami with this commercial. I hope it breathes hope and confidence into other women entrepreneurs who are juggling motherhood and trying to 'have it all."

While the Spotlight.online contest has come to an end, .Online Domains has no intention of slowing these efforts down. "We're just getting started on our journey of supporting women entrepreneurs. We hope to take Spotlight.online to every city and state in the United States. Women entrepreneurs across the country are setting up their small businesses and we want to do our part in helping them grow," added Priyanka Panchmatia.

If you want Spotlight.online to come to your city next, follow @getdotonline on Instagram and drop a comment.

About .Online Domains

Launched in 2015, .Online Domains is one of the world's most popular domain extensions for online businesses. With over 2M registered domains, .Online is used by entrepreneurs across the world. For more information, visit www.get.online or @getdotonline on Instagram.

SOURCE .Online Domains