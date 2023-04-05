.Online Domains offers South Florida women entrepreneurs a chance to air TV commercial during basketball finals

MIAMI, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- .Online Domains, one of the world's most popular domain extensions for online businesses, has announced a marquee opportunity for one woman entrepreneur to showcase their business during the upcoming basketball finals in June. The company's Spotlight.Online contest, which launches on April 6th, will identify and reward one deserving South Florida female business owner with the all-expenses-paid creation of a TV commercial that will air during the game and viewed locally by more than half a million people.

This contest is an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses and increase visibility. Studies have shown that women face significant obstacles when it comes to marketing and growing their online businesses. According to a recent report by Bank of America, 29% of women business owners don't think they'll ever have equal access to capital, indicating a significant disparity in funding opportunities for female entrepreneurs. This lack of access to capital can limit their ability to market and scale their businesses effectively.

"As a female business leader, I understand the multitude of challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and the importance of initiatives like the Spotlight.Online contest," said Priyanka Panchmatia, Director, .Online Domains. "By showcasing the successes of women business owners in South Florida, we hope to inspire and encourage more women to start and grow their businesses, which can go a long way in helping them succeed in this highly competitive world."

The contest, which is set to launch on April 6th, is aimed at South Florida women entrepreneurs with online businesses. To enter the contest, participants need to describe their business in 200 words or less on the contest website. The winning commercial will be produced by .Online Domains in collaboration with Florida-based marketing agency TEAM. For more details, visit www.spotlight.online .

About .Online Domains

Launched in 2015, .Online Domains is one of the world's most popular domain extensions for online businesses. With over 2M registered domains, .Online is used by entrepreneurs across the world. For more information, visit www.get.online or @getdotonline on Instagram.

