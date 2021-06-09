Online Education Market in India - Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth | Technavio

The report on the online education market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased penetration of the Internet and smartphones in India, skill development and employment, and government initiatives toward digitization in education.

The online education market analysis in India includes product segmentation, end-user segmentation, and geography landscape. This study identifies the emergence of cloud computing, the popularity of big data and learning analytics, and the inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels as some of the prime reasons driving the online education market in India growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The online education market in India covers the following areas:

Online Education Market In India Sizing

Online Education Market In India Forecast

Online Education Market In India Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Info Edge ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

SMU-DE

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:



Digital English Language Learning Market in APAC by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The digital English language learning market size in APAC is expected to grow by USD 5.61 billion and record a CAGR of 17.42% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Info Edge ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

SMU-DE

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.





Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Website: https://www.technavio.com/

Email: [email protected]

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/online-education-market-in-india-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/?vnew

