Online Education Market in India to grow by USD 2.28 billion from 2020 to 2025| Content Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factors driving growth in the online education market in India is skill development and employment. To achieve career growth and add value to their knowledge, working professionals in India are focusing on skill development. This trend has been noticed in all age groups of working professionals. This is because digitized courses provide flexibility and convenience, unlike traditional classes, as learners can access the content from any location at any time. Therefore, the increased adoption of skill development through online certifications on digitized platforms, especially in tier 1 cities, is expected to fuel the online education market in India during the forecast period.

The key factors driving growth in the online education market in is To achieve career growth and add value to their knowledge, working professionals in are focusing on skill development. This trend has been noticed in all age groups of working professionals. This is because digitized courses provide flexibility and convenience, unlike traditional classes, as learners can access the content from any location at any time. Therefore, the increased adoption of skill development through online certifications on digitized platforms, especially in tier 1 cities, is expected to fuel the online education market in during the forecast period. Market Challenges - The emergence of cloud computing will be another major factor supporting the online education market share growth in India . Cloud computing technology has enabled players to save a significant amount of content, data, and information on a single platform, thereby making it easier for users and providers to process, procure, access, and manage information from anywhere at any time. It offers key benefits such as reduced capital expenses and increased speed for implementing SaaS-based solutions. Educational institutions are shifting to SaaS-based solutions such as ERP and LMS for technical support, which are provided by cloud service providers. Vendors are working with the central government, state governments, and education boards to make the cloud platform popular. The adoption of cloud-based learning platforms in the online education market will help in resolving the issue of inadequate infrastructure and security, further increasing the adoption of e-learning in the Indian market

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The online education market in India report is segmented by End-user (Higher education and K-12) & Product (content and services). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online education market size in India and actionable market insights on each segment.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.



Educomp Solutions Ltd.



Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.



Indira Gandhi National Open University



Info Edge ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd.

MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.



Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.



NIIT Ltd.



SMU-DE



Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Edtech Market -The Edtech market has the potential to grow by USD 112.39 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85%. Download a free sample now!

Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market -The higher education testing and assessment market share is expected to increase by USD 5.13 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. Download a free sample now!

Online Education Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.02 Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Global education services market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Operations

2.3.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.4.2 India market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($billion)

Exhibit 06: India - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: India market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Content

Services

The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The content segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was services

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Content - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Higher education

K-12

The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The Higher education segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was K-12

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Skill development and employment

8.1.2 Government initiatives toward digitization in education

9.1.3 Growing use of SUP for yoga and other leisure activities

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Lack of infrastructure and essential learning environment

8.2.2 Barrier of language because of diversification among learners

8.2.3 Accreditation and recognition issue with online certificates

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of cloud computing

8.3.2 Popularity of big data and learning analytics

8.3.3 Inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 33: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 36: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 37: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 38: Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Exhibit 39: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 40: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 41: Educomp Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 42: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 43: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 44: Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Indira Gandhi National Open University

Exhibit 45: Indira Gandhi National Open University - Overview

Exhibit 46: Indira Gandhi National Open University - Product and service

Exhibit 47: Indira Gandhi National Open University - Key offerings

10.7 Info Edge (India) Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 51: Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Info Edge (India) Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 MPS Interactive Systems Ltd

Exhibit 53: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 54: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 55: MPS Interactive Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Next Education India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Next Education India Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Next Education India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: NIIT Ltd.

Exhibit 59: NIIT Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 60: NIIT Ltd. - Business segments

10.10 NIIT Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 62: NIIT Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: NIIT Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 SMU-DE

Exhibit 64: SMU-DE - Overview

Exhibit 65: SMU-DE - Product and service

Exhibit 66: SMU-DE - Key offerings

10.12 Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd

Exhibit 67: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 70: Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Research Methodology

Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 74: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 75: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio