Online Education Market in India to Record 19.02% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Indira Gandhi National Open University Offers Education broadcast, Virtual class & eGyanKosh | 17000+ Technavio Reports

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (content and services) and End-user (higher education and K-12).

Product (content and services) and End-user (higher education and K-12). Geographies: India

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Online Education Market in India is expected to increase by USD 2.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 20%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The Online Education Market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd- The company provides App Development, game-based learning, gamification, responsive design, WPB, SPP, KNOA, and site license.

The company provides App Development, game-based learning, gamification, responsive design, WPB, SPP, KNOA, and site license. Educomp Solutions Ltd- The company provides a version of smart class through a 3G SIM-based access on tablets, mathematics tutorial portal, a comprehensive digital classroom solution for science and mathematics, and comprehensive student assessment and counseling solution for schools.

The company provides a version of smart class through a 3G SIM-based access on tablets, mathematics tutorial portal, a comprehensive digital classroom solution for science and mathematics, and comprehensive student assessment and counseling solution for schools. Indira Gandhi National Open University - It Offers Education broadcast, Virtual class, and eGyanKosh.

Revenue Generating Segment Outlook

The online education market share growth in India by the content segment will be significant during the forecast period. A major driver behind this dominance in the market is the ease of accessibility of content. The growth of this market is also fuelled by government initiatives for e-content products, such as Virtual Labs, which provide remote access to labs in various disciplines of science and engineering for students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels. English-speaking stakeholders. This contributes to the high demand for digital English language learning solutions in APAC.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Online Education Market in India Driver :

Skill development and employment.:

One of the key factors driving growth in the online education market in India is skill development and employment. To achieve career growth and add value to their knowledge, working professionals in India are focusing on skill development. This trend has been noticed in all age groups of working professionals. This is because digitized courses provide flexibility and convenience, unlike traditional classes, as learners can access the content from any location at any time. Therefore, the increased adoption of skill development through online certifications on digitized platforms, especially in tier 1 cities, is expected to fuel the online education market in India during the forecast period.

Online Education Market in India Trend :

Emergence of cloud computing :

The emergence of cloud computing will be another major factor supporting the online education market share growth in India. Cloud computing technology has enabled players to save a significant amount of content, data, and information on a single platform, thereby making it easier for users and providers to process, procure, access, and manage information from anywhere at any time. It offers key benefits such as reduced capital expenses and increased speed for implementing SaaS-based solutions. Educational institutions are shifting to SaaS-based solutions such as ERP and LMS for technical support, which are provided by cloud service providers.

Online Education Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.02 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dexler Education Pvt. Ltd., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Indiavidual Learning Pvt. Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Info Edge (India) Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., SMU-DE, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

