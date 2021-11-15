Online Education Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. among others.

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As to compete in the market.

2U Inc. - In May 2019, 2U Inc. announced the acquisition of Trilogy Education Services Inc., a workforce accelerator that prepares adult learners for high-growth careers in the digital economy.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Primary and secondary supplemental education:



The online education market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the PSSE segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.





This segment is expected to witness high growth owing to the factors such as the growing interest of students for the detailed understanding of subjects and increased awareness among the students regarding the availability of such a mode of education, especially in developing countries.



Reskilling and online certifications



Higher education



Test preparation



Language and casual learning

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 34.41% among the other regions. Therefore, the online education market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

China is a key market for online education in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The presence of a large consumer base, increasing awareness about online courses, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and favorable government initiatives will facilitate the online education market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends Driving the Global Online Education Market

Online Education Market Driver:

Growing advantages of online learning:

Online learning is in demand owing to the high cost and limited accessibility associated with traditional printed textbooks. Moreover, the availability of various support solutions, such as learning management solution (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software, has further played a major role in enhancing the demand for online education by various schools and universities.

Online Education Market Trend:

Growing popularity of education apps:

Institutions in the higher education segment use technologies such as AR and VR for activities such as assessments, the distribution of educational content, and the sharing of schedules. This helps students especially from medical science and engineering, which require extensive practical learning. Moreover, educational apps are also witnessing significant traction in diverse learning experiences, such as teaching children with disabilities. These factors will positively impact the market growth.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK by Type and Course - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK has the potential to grow by USD 4.50 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.77%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Tutoring Services Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 – The online tutoring services market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 16.45 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.15%.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Online Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 247.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

