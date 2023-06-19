Online Education Market size in India is set to grow by USD 3,461.93 million from 2022 to 2027, Skill development and employment to be the major market driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online education market size in India is set to grow by USD 3,461.93 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Skill development and employment are notably driving the market growth. Working professionals in India are primarily focusing on skill development to attain better career growth and add value to their knowledge. For Instance, software professionals need to learn the latest technologies such as big data analytics and cloud computing. The major reason behind this is, unlike traditional courses, digitized courses offer flexibility and convenience as learners can access content anytime, anywhere. Additionally, companies are looking for skilled workers, not just workers. So in this scenario, the job seekers are exploring other online resources such as MOOCs. This creates an opportunity for major players in the Indian online education market to deliver products and services that grow their customer base. Thus, growing acceptance of skill development through digitized platforms, especially online certifications in Tier 1 cities is expected to boost the Indian online education market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled India Online Education Market

The online education market in India covers the following areas:

Online Education Market Sizing In India

Online Education Market Forecast In India

Online Education Market Analysis In India

The report on the online education market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Online Education Market In India 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

A major trend influencing the growth of the market is the emergence of cloud computing. This technology has allowed players to store large amounts of content, data, and information on one platform, allowing users and providers to process, procure, access, and manage information from anywhere in real time. Additionally, it offers key benefits such as lowered capital expenses and increased speed for implementing SaaS-based solutions. For technical support, cloud service providers provide SaaS-based solutions such as ERP and LMS to educational institutions. Vendors are working with the central government, state governments, and education boards to make the cloud platform popular. For instance, the government has taken initiatives such as the National Digital Library and the National Academic Repository to promote e-learning in institutes. Therefore, the adoption of cloud-based learning platforms in online education will help in resolving the problems of inadequate infrastructure and security, fuel the adoption of e-learning, and the growth of the Indian online education market further during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

A major challenge for the growth of the online education market is the language barrier due to diversity among learners. Generally, most of the products available in the market use Hindi or English as the default language for teaching. India's population is so diverse that many learners are not familiar with either language. This is a major problem, especially for markets in rural areas. The language barrier will affect the K-12 segment more compared with the higher education segment, as there is a dominance of regional languages as a choice for learning in the K-12 segment in rural areas. Therefore, to overcome this barrier in the market, a collective effort from both platform providers and content providers is required. This will generate customized output in local languages and enhance online education acceptance rates. Therefore, language barriers are likely to I'm[pede the growth of the Indian online education market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online Education Market In India 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (higher education and K-12) and product (content and services).

The market share growth of the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about education and its scope for career growth, enrollment in higher education institutes is growing. Higher education through the online medium is attaining popularity, as it provides the benefit of flexibility in terms of time and location. However, such courses are financially affordable compared with the courses offered by traditional institutes in India. The growth of this segment is driven by courses for skill development and learning opted for by working professionals. Therefore, many organisations, including NIIT and Embibe, offer online courses for professionals. The increased adoption of new advanced technologies such as the Internet and smartphones, demand for higher education from individual and working professionals, and digital economy initiatives by the government are driving the market. Such kinds of trends are expected to continue during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd.

AnalytixLabs

Coursera Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Jigsaw Academy

Khan Academy Inc.

MPS Ltd.

NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd.

NIIT Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

SMU DE

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Udemy Inc

upgrade Education Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Zeus Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers solutions for online education in India which includes data science courses that are needed to increase human skills to manage intelligent technology.

The company offers solutions for online education in which includes data science courses that are needed to increase human skills to manage intelligent technology. Educomp Solutions Ltd. - The company offers solutions for online education in India that identifies and hones individual interests and skills with the perfect combination of advanced technology and unconventional teaching methods.

The company offers solutions for online education in that identifies and hones individual interests and skills with the perfect combination of advanced technology and unconventional teaching methods. Coursera Inc. -The company offers solutions for online education in India which helps to start, switch, or advance one's career with more than 5,000 courses, Professional Certificates, and degrees from world-class universities.

Online Education Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,461.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.7 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd., AnalytixLabs, Coursera Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, Khan Academy Inc., MPS Ltd., NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SMU DE, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udemy Inc, up-Grad Education Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Zeus Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

