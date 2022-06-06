Online Education Market Size to Grow by USD 121.85 Billion | 37% of the growth will originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Online Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 121.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The online education market report is segmented by Product (primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), reskilling and online certifications (ROC), higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning (LCL)) and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The primary and secondary supplemental education segment held the largest online education market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the projected period. the growth of this segment is attributed to the factors such as the growing interest of students for a detailed understanding of subjects and increased awareness among the students regarding the availability of such a mode of education, especially in developing countries.

APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is a key market for online education in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of a large consumer base, increasing awareness about online courses, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones, the increasing emphasis on technology by educational institutions, and favorable government initiatives will facilitate the online education market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



2U Inc.



Ambow Education Holding Ltd.



Coursera Inc.



edX Inc.



iTutorGroup



LinkedIn Corp.



McGraw-Hill Education Inc.



Pearson Plc



Udacity Inc.



Udemy Inc.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: The growing advantages of online learning are expected to influence the market growth positively in the upcoming years. Vendors are offering audio-visual customized content and simulation learning platforms as per the school's curriculum. Furthermore, the availability of various support solutions, such as learning management solution (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software, will also play a major role in enhancing the demand for online education by various schools and universities. In addition, the growing popularity of education apps is one of the key trends supporting the online education market share growth.

Market Challenge: The growth of the e-learning and online education market is cybersecurity will emerge as one of the most challenging factors impacting the online education market growth adversely during the forecast period. The key reasons for the vulnerability of the educational sector to cyberattacks include the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices. The inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures adopted by educational institutions and individual learners is expected to hamper the growth of the global online education market during the forecast period.

