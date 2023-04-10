Online education market size to grow by USD 148.22 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by standardization tests - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online education market size is set to grow by USD 148.22 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 9.49% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the standardization of tests. Online education offers comprehensive content at affordable prices to students. It offers convenience by allowing students to attend classes at any time of the day. Online learning increases student-teacher interaction, resulting in a more student-centered learning environment. This results in increased variety and creativity of learning activities, making education more interactive. Many such benefits have driven educational institutions to focus on online education. The growing demand has pushed vendors to provide audio-visual content and simulation learning platforms, which can be customized as per end-user requirements. In addition, the availability of various support solutions such as learning management solutions (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software has been driving the growth of the market in focus. Here is an exclusive report on market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Education Market 2023-2027

The report on the online education market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Online Education Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trend – The use of apps and wearables for online education is identified as the key trend in the market. The proliferation of smartphones and the internet has increased the demand for learning apps. This has allowed learning service providers to enhance learning sessions through various mobile applications. For instance, Vedantu offers subject materials, previous-year papers with solutions, and practice tests through its proprietary app. Students can use the app for reading books, utilize text-to-speech and speech-to-text features, and work on exercises and tasks. Similarly, BYJU'S provides numerous tutoring courses for different subjects from classes 4 to 12. Besides, with the increased adoption of wearables such as smartwatches, students are more connected to their learning apps. This makes online tutoring more convenient. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

– The use of apps and wearables for online education is identified as the key trend in the market. The proliferation of smartphones and the internet has increased the demand for learning apps. This has allowed learning service providers to enhance learning sessions through various mobile applications. For instance, Vedantu offers subject materials, previous-year papers with solutions, and practice tests through its proprietary app. Students can use the app for reading books, utilize text-to-speech and speech-to-text features, and work on exercises and tasks. Similarly, BYJU'S provides numerous tutoring courses for different subjects from classes 4 to 12. Besides, with the increased adoption of wearables such as smartwatches, students are more connected to their learning apps. This makes online tutoring more convenient. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major Challenge – Inadequate cybersecurity measures will challenge the growth of the market. The rapid digitization of the education industry has increased the threats related to information security. The risk of cyber attacks is increasing with the availability of valuable user and organizational data, the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices. The inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures adopted by educational institutions has further increased the risk of unwarranted access and student information being compromised. Such concerns are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Online Education Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The online education market analysis includes segmentation by type (primary and secondary supplemental education, reskilling and online certifications, higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning), end-user (academics, corporate, and government), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth in the primary and secondary supplemental education segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the growing interest of students in the detailed understanding of subjects and increased awareness of the availability of such a mode of education, especially in developing countries. The increasing popularity of microlearning and mobile app learning in schools will further fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Similarly, academic end-users will exhibit high demand for online education during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of smartphones among students will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment. The increased collaboration between educational institutions and vendors will also drive the growth of the segment.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View a Sample Report

The online education market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

2U Inc. - The company offers services for online education, giving options for technical reskilling in data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and more.

- The company offers services for online education, giving options for technical reskilling in data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and more. Alef Education Consultancy LLC - The company offers services for online education, providing intensive, focused opportunities for upskilling mid-career professionals.

- The company offers services for online education, providing intensive, focused opportunities for upskilling mid-career professionals. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - The company offers services for online education to primary and secondary schools to enhance their education services, as well as sharing educational resources with hundreds of schools every year.

- The company offers services for online education to primary and secondary schools to enhance their education services, as well as sharing educational resources with hundreds of schools every year. Aptara Inc. - The company offers services for online education, which includes subjects such as mathematics language/English language arts, science, social studies, and Spanish.

- The company offers services for online education, which includes subjects such as mathematics language/English language arts, science, social studies, and Spanish. Cengage Learning Inc.

Coursera Inc.

edX LLC

General Assembly Space Inc.

Instructure Holdings Inc.

ITS EDUCATION ASIA

iTutorGroup Ltd.

iversity Learning Solutions GmbH

LinkedIn Corp.

McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Online Education Pty. Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Pluralsight Inc.

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Related Reports:

The online education market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,461.93 million . The market is segmented by end-user (higher education and K-12) and product (content and services).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by end-user (higher education and K-12) and product (content and services). The digital education content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 42.13 billion . The market is segmented by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 148.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Alef Education Consultancy LLC, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Aptara Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, General Assembly Space Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., ITS EDUCATION ASIA, iTutorGroup Ltd., iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Online Education Pty. Ltd., Pearson Plc, Pluralsight Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online education market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global online education market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End Users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End Users Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Region Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Region Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Primary and secondary supplemental education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Primary and secondary supplemental education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Reskilling and online certifications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Reskilling and online certifications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Reskilling and online certifications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Reskilling and online certifications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Reskilling and online certifications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Test preparation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Language and casual learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Language and casual learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Language and casual learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Language and casual learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Language and casual learning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 54: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 56: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 108: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 2U Inc.

Exhibit 123: 2U Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: 2U Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: 2U Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: 2U Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: 2U Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alef Education Consultancy LLC

Exhibit 128: Alef Education Consultancy LLC - Overview



Exhibit 129: Alef Education Consultancy LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Alef Education Consultancy LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Aptara Inc.

Exhibit 136: Aptara Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Aptara Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Aptara Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cengage Learning Inc.

Exhibit 139: Cengage Learning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Cengage Learning Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Cengage Learning Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 142: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 edX LLC

Exhibit 147: edX LLC - Overview



Exhibit 148: edX LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: edX LLC - Key offerings

12.10 General Assembly Space Inc.

Exhibit 150: General Assembly Space Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: General Assembly Space Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: General Assembly Space Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Instructure Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 153: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Instructure Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 ITS EDUCATION ASIA

Exhibit 156: ITS EDUCATION ASIA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 157: ITS EDUCATION ASIA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 158: ITS EDUCATION ASIA - Key offerings

12.13 iTutorGroup Ltd.

Exhibit 159: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: iTutorGroup Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 iversity Learning Solutions GmbH

Exhibit 162: iversity Learning Solutions GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 163: iversity Learning Solutions GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: iversity Learning Solutions GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 LinkedIn Corp.

Exhibit 165: LinkedIn Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: LinkedIn Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: LinkedIn Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

Exhibit 168: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: McGraw Hill Education Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Pluralsight Inc.

Exhibit 172: Pluralsight Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Pluralsight Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Pluralsight Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio