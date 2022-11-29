Online Education Market Size to Grow by USD 148.22 Billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global online education market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global online education market size is estimated to increase by USD 148.22 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.49%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Education Market 2023-2027

Global Online Education Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Online Education Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global online education market is fragmented, with the presence of several domestic and international vendors. All prominent players are on their way to conducting research and training programs, which will help them emerge as global leaders and provide tough international competition. Owing to the highly customized customer requirements during service purchases and high initial purchase costs, there is moderate rivalry among vendors in the market. With the rapid growth of digital technology in education expected to continue during the forecast period, the threat of rivalry is expected to remain moderate.

Vendor Offerings -

2U Inc.: The company offers services for online education giving options for technical reskilling in data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and more.

The company offers services for online education providing intensive, focused opportunities for upskilling mid-career professionals. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.: The company offers services for online education to primary and secondary schools to enhance their education services, as well as sharing educational resources with hundreds of schools every year.

The company offers services for online education to primary and secondary schools to enhance their education services, as well as sharing educational resources with hundreds of schools every year. Aptara Inc.: The company offers services for online education to kids which includes subjects such as mathematics language/English language arts, science, social studies, and Spanish.

Global Online Education Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online education market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online education market.

North America held a 33% share of the global online education market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Educational institutions in the region are adopting digital content to increase learning engagement and encourage student interaction with the teaching faculty. Governments in countries such as the US and Canada are also encouraging the adoption of digital content through various initiatives to enrich the learning experience of students. All these factors are driving the growth of the online education market in North America .

Segment Overview

By type, the global online education market is segmented into primary and secondary supplemental education, reskilling and online certifications, higher education, test preparation, and language and casual learning.

The market share growth of the primary and secondary supplemental segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing interest of students in the detailed understanding of subjects and increased awareness among the students regarding the availability of online education, especially in developing countries. The increasing popularity of microlearning and mobile app learning in schools will also fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Global Online Education Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The standardization of tests is driving the growth of the market. Factors such as the increased adoption of technologies, the inefficiency of the traditional education system, and the rising use of customization in content delivery have significantly contributed to the growth of the online education market. Besides, the availability of comprehensive content at affordable prices have increased the adoption of online courses among learners. In addition, some of the benefits associated with online learning such as convenience, increased student-teacher interaction, student-centered learning approach, high retention rates, and reduced learning time are contributing to the growth of the global online learning market.



The standardization of tests is driving the growth of the market. Factors such as the increased adoption of technologies, the inefficiency of the traditional education system, and the rising use of customization in content delivery have significantly contributed to the growth of the online education market. Besides, the availability of comprehensive content at affordable prices have increased the adoption of online courses among learners. In addition, some of the benefits associated with online learning such as convenience, increased student-teacher interaction, student-centered learning approach, high retention rates, and reduced learning time are contributing to the growth of the global online learning market. Key Trend - The use of apps and wearables in online education is the key trend in the market. Players in the market are incorporating the advanced and latest technologies such as mobile apps and wearables with online learning to cater to evolving needs of learners. Several educational institutions are adopting AR and VR technologies to make the learning experience more interactive. Some vendors are offering interoperability features for smartwatches to make online tutoring convenient for users. During the forecast period, many vendors are expected to follow this trend by adopting the latest technologies, thereby positively influencing market growth.



The use of apps and wearables in online education is the key trend in the market. Players in the market are incorporating the advanced and latest technologies such as mobile apps and wearables with online learning to cater to evolving needs of learners. Several educational institutions are adopting AR and VR technologies to make the learning experience more interactive. Some vendors are offering interoperability features for smartwatches to make online tutoring convenient for users. During the forecast period, many vendors are expected to follow this trend by adopting the latest technologies, thereby positively influencing market growth. Major Challenge - Inadequate cybersecurity measures is the major challenge in the market. The threat of cyberattacks is increasing in the educational sector due to the lack of a centralized structure for data storage, and the unregulated use of personal digital devices. The major sources of cybersecurity threats to educational content include malware viruses, such as WannaCry, through social media, the virtualization of systems, and the consumerization of IT. Thus, the inadequacy of the cybersecurity measures adopted by educational institutions and individual learners will challenge the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this online education market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online education market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the online education market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the online education market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online education market vendors

Online Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 148.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Alef Education Consultancy LLC, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Aptara Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Coursera Inc., edX LLC, General Assembly Space Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., ITS EDUCATION ASIA, iTutorGroup Ltd., iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Online Education Pty. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global online education market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End Users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Region Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Reskilling and online certifications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Language and casual learning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 2U Inc.

12.4 Alef Education Consultancy LLC

12.5 Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

12.6 Aptara Inc.

12.7 Cengage Learning Inc.

12.8 Coursera Inc.

12.9 edX LLC

12.10 General Assembly Space Inc.

12.11 Instructure Holdings Inc.

12.12 ITS EDUCATION ASIA

12.13 iTutorGroup Ltd.

12.14 iversity Learning Solutions GmbH

12.15 LinkedIn Corp.

12.16 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

12.17 Pluralsight Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

