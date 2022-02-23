Online Education Market to Record 11.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Growing Advantages of Online Learning to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Online Education Market: Growing advantages of online learning to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the online education market is the growing advantages of online learning. Owing to the high cost and limited accessibility associated with traditional printed textbooks, educational institutions are increasingly focusing on online education. Vendors also provide audio-visual content and simulation learning platforms, which can be customized as per the school's curriculum. The availability of various support solutions, such as learning management solution (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP), as well as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), blended learning solutions, and student assessment software, has further played a major role in enhancing the demand for online education by various schools and universities.

Online Education Market: Growing popularity of education apps to act as a major trend

The growing popularity of education apps is one of the key trends supporting the online education market share growth. Educational apps are witnessing significant traction in diverse learning experiences, such as teaching children with disabilities. With education apps, these children can access a range of content, using the built-in features of devices. There are also many apps in areas such as text-to-speech reading, dyslexia, ADHD, and autism. Institutions in the higher education segment use apps for activities such as assessments, the distribution of educational content, and the sharing of schedules. Furthermore, technological developments such as AR and VR have resulted in the evolution of numerous learning apps, especially for students pursuing education in subjects such as medical science and engineering, which require extensive practical learning.

To know about more drivers, trends, and challenges -Request Free Sample Research Report

Online Education Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online education market by Product (Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), Reskilling and online certifications (ROC), Higher education, Test preparation, and Language and casual learning (LCL)), Type (Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE), Reskilling and online certifications (ROC), Higher education, Test preparation, and Language and casual learning (LCL)), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the online education market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

To know about the market contribution of all segments - Download a Free sample report

Related Reports:

Online Tutoring Services Market in India -The online tutoring services market share in India is expected to increase by USD 14.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%. Download a free sample now!

Education Consulting Market -The education consulting market share is expected to increase by USD 579.19 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%. Download a free sample now!

Online Education Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 121.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Primary and secondary supplemental education (PSSE) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Reskilling and online certifications (ROC) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Language and casual learning (LCL) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

2U Inc.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

edX Inc.

iTutorGroup

LinkedIn Corp.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio