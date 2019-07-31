Online Education PhDs Ranked by OnlineCollegePlan

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers are known for having a passion for education, but sometimes, their own has to take a back seat due to time or money. Someone at that level in their career obviously has many obligations to juggle, which can make the dream of achieving their PhD, the pinnacle of academic honor, seem too far off to become a reality. Thanks to the expanding nature of online education, though, their PhD can be just a click away. OnlineCollegePlan recently created rankings surrounding several different areas in education. The first one focuses on Special Education.

The Top Online PhD Programs in Special Education article can be found at the link below:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/phd-special-education/

Special Education is a more narrow field. However, you can focus on a specific area of need in your students like advanced education, development disabilities, behavioral problems, and more. These PhD programs allow you the chance to get a tailored education so you can meet your students where they are, which is an incredibly important part of being an educator.

The top schools featured in that ranking are as follows:

1. University of Florida (Gainesville, FL)

2. Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania (Slippery Rock, PA)

3. Ball State University (Muncie, IN)

4. University of Idaho (Moscow, ID)

5. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

6. University of Northern Colorado (Greeley, CO)

7. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

8. Hampton University (Hampton, VA)

9. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

10. City University of Seattle (Seattle, WA)

11. Gwynedd Mercy University (Gwynedd Valley, PA)

12. Valdosta State University (Valdosta, GA)

13. University of Colorado Denver (Denver, CO)

14. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

15. Concordia University Chicago (Chicago, IL)

Other rankings included Top 5 Online PhD Programs in Elementary Education, with these schools coming in as the best in the nation:

1. University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Lincoln, NE)

2. University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, AL)

3. East Carolina University (Greenville, NC)

4. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

5. North Greenville University (Tigerville, SC)

You can view the full ranking here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/phd-elementary-education/

For the last one, OCP has also ranked the Top 15 Online PhDs in Higher Education, with these as the top schools:

1. University of Florida (Gainesville, FL)

2. Colorado State University (Fort Collins, CO)

3. Saint Peter's University (Jersey City, NJ)

4. Ball State University (Muncie, IN)

5. University of North Dakota (Grand Forks, ND)

6. Maryville University of Saint Louis (St. Louis, MO)

7. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

8. Andrews University (Berrien Springs, MI)

9. University of Memphis (Memphis, TN)

10. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

11. Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)

12. Indiana State University (Terre Haute, IN)

13. Wilmington University (New Castle, DE)

14. Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

15. Notre Dame of Maryland University (Baltimore, MD)

You can check out the full ranking here:

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/rankings/online-phd-higher-education/

All of these articles feature schools from all over the country where aspiring PhD graduates can earn their degree in education from the comfort of their own homes. There are concentrations for every area within the field of education and a multitude of delivery options. Some programs can be finished in less than three years. Some of them will require visits to campus; however, some, like Liberty University, won't require them to attend campus at all.

OnlineCollegePlan has also ranked online PhD programs in a range of fields, which can all be viewed at the link below.

https://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/doctorate-degree-phd-programs/

