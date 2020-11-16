Online Education Services (OES) Acquires Majority Stake in Construct

The transaction will strengthen OES and Construct services and open up new markets

MELBOURNE, Australia and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OES has expanded its operations in the US, UK, and South Africa through a majority stake investment in Construct, a global leader in online learning design. Both companies combined serve learners in more than 190 countries to enable a fast, financially viable, and student-focused offering in online education. They work with education partners to develop world-class online programs that provide a rich and immersive learning experience.

"The investment in Construct builds on our purpose to deliver quality online learning for partner universities and organizations, and their students, regardless of location," said Denice Pitt, CEO of OES. "Our shared people-first focus and combined expertise in education mean that, together, we provide unrivaled service to universities and higher education providers looking to deliver high-quality online programs."

Construct and OES share a vision of an academic-led, learner-centric approach to online learning. Construct helps organizations with learners - like schools, universities, and employers - create cutting edge digital learning experiences. It delivers these experiences to millions of people all over the world.

By working together, the organizations will provide customers with enhanced expertise and deeper analytics, increased flexibility, and global client support.

"This announcement is hugely important for our companies and customers as we combine our strength and expertise to serve more learners on a truly global level," said David Philipps, CEO of Construct. "The past few years have brought strong growth and solid financial performance, and we look forward to continued success as we work with OES."

Construct has become a majority-owned subsidiary of OES and continues to operate under its own brand from its offices in Salt Lake City, London, and Cape Town.

IBIS Capital advised Construct on the transaction.

About Online Education Services (OES) (www.oes.com)

Online Education Services (OES) is an online education enabler that provides a market-leading range of comprehensive and tailored solutions for online learning. OES was established in 2011 by SEEK and Swinburne University of Technology to give people a chance to change their lives through online education. OES designs, promotes and delivers high-quality programs online on behalf of its education provider partners. The programs are delivered to students who are unable or prefer not to study on campus. Partners are provided with a range of services to support the full student life-cycle online from marketing and recruitment through to graduation. This includes student administration and support, course design, learning management system hosting and optimisation, assessment management and market insights.

ABOUT CONSTRUCT:

Construct enables opportunity through transformative learning experiences that bridge the gap between technology, education, and employment. Since 2013, with financial backing by the European Private Investment company the RSBC Group, Construct has challenged the status quo by doing the unexpected—emphasizing the value of quality production and design, both visual and instructional, in educational courses. With a global team, Construct continues to grow exponentially each year, expanding the team across geography and knowledge to best serve the needs of its growing client base. To learn more, visit https://www.constructeducation.com .

Media Contacts:

OES:

Rebecca Barclay, Corporate Communications Manager, [email protected]

Ellen Donald, Six O'Clock Advisory, [email protected]

Construct:

Becky Frost

[email protected]com

SOURCE Construct