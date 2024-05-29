Online Entertainment Market to Reach $1,500.6 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 15% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The online entertainment market is driven by technological advancements, rise of subscription services, growth in social media & user-generated content, and pandemic driven behavioral changes. Moreover, the rapid technological advancement in the entertainment industry has led to a change in dynamics and made it easier for both customers and organizers to organize the market smoothly.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Online Entertainment Market by Form (Video, Audio, Games, Internet Radio, and Others), Revenue Model (Subscription, Advertisement, Sponsorship, and Others), and Device (Smartphones, Smart TVs, Projectors, and Monitors, Laptop, Desktops, and Tablets, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "online entertainment market" was valued at $284.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1,500.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2024 to 2035.

Online entertainment refers to any form of entertainment that is accessed and consumed over the internet, encompassing a wide range of digital content and interactive experiences available through various devices such as computers, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Key categories include streaming media, such as video-on-demand services like Netflix and music streaming platforms like Spotify; online gaming, from casual mobile games to massive multiplayer online games and eSports; social media and user-generated content on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram; and immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Additionally, it includes live streaming of events, such as concerts and sports, on platforms like Twitch and YouTube Live, as well as podcasts and audiobooks available through services like Audible.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the online entertainment market is driven by several key factors. Technological advancements, such as widespread broadband access and the rollout of 5G, have enhanced the quality and speed of online streaming, making high-definition content more accessible. The proliferation of smart devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, allows consumers to access digital content anytime and anywhere. A vast array of on-demand content, from movies and TV shows to music and games, caters to diverse consumer preferences, while the rise of subscription-based models like Netflix and Spotify offers ad-free experiences and exclusive content, driving sustained market growth. Social media platforms and user-generated content on sites like YouTube and TikTok attract large audiences, and the pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital consumption. Additionally, interactive and immersive technologies such as AR and VR provide engaging experiences, and global reach combined with data-driven personalization enhances user satisfaction and engagement.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size In 2023 $284.8 Billion Market Size In 2035 $1,500.6 Billion CAGR 15 % No. Of Pages In Report 328 Segments Covered Form, Revenue Model, Device And Region. Drivers Rise In Technological Advancement Change In Consumer Behavior Opportunities Diversification Of Content And Monetization Models Restraints Data Privacy And Security Concerns Content Licensing And Intellectual Property (IP) Issues



The video segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By form, the video segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the online entertainment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The video segment holds the highest market share in the online entertainment market due to several compelling reasons. Firstly, the proliferation of streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ has revolutionized how audiences consume video content, offering vast libraries of movies, TV shows, and original programming that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. These platforms provide on-demand access to high-quality content, making it easy for users to watch what they want, when they want, without the constraints of traditional broadcast schedules. Moreover, advancements in internet infrastructure and the increasing availability of high-speed broadband and 5G networks have significantly improved the streaming experience, enabling seamless playback of high-definition and even 4K video content. This enhanced viewing experience has attracted more users to online video platforms.

The advertisement segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By revenue model, the advertisement segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-thirds of the online entertainment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The advertisement segment holds the highest market share in the online entertainment market due to several compelling factors. Many online platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, rely heavily on advertising as their primary revenue model, offering free access to content while monetizing through ads. These platforms have vast global audiences, providing advertisers with extensive reach to diverse user bases. Advanced data analytics and user tracking enable highly targeted advertising, increasing the effectiveness and ROI of campaigns. The diversity of ad formats, including video ads, banner ads, sponsored content, and interactive ads, allows advertisers to choose the most effective methods for their messages. Additionally, online advertising is cost-effective, offering budget control, real-time performance measurement, and flexibility, making it appealing to businesses of all sizes. The integration of ads into social media feeds enhances engagement and interaction, leading to higher conversion rates.

The smartphones segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By device, the smartphones segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-thirds of the online entertainment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The smartphones segment holds the highest market share in the online entertainment market for several reasons. Firstly, the widespread adoption and penetration of smartphones globally have made these devices the primary medium for accessing online content. With billions of smartphone users worldwide, the reach and convenience provided by these devices are unparalleled. Moreover, the portability and convenience of smartphones allow users to access entertainment content anytime and anywhere. Whether it's streaming videos, listening to music, playing games, or browsing social media, smartphones enable continuous engagement with online entertainment throughout the day, significantly boosting consumption.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fourths of the online entertainment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The region facilitates seamless streaming and downloading of digital content owing to advanced internet infrastructure and high-speed connectivity. Moreover, North America's affluent consumer base, coupled with a strong propensity for technological adoption, drives demand for a diverse range of online entertainment options. The presence of leading media and entertainment companies headquartered in the region, alongside robust content libraries and innovative marketing strategies, further solidifies its dominance. Additionally, North America's cultural influence, extensive content creation, and the widespread adoption of subscription-based models contribute to its market leadership. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the consumption of online entertainment, amplifying the region's market share as people spent more time at home and turned to digital content for leisure and social connection. Overall, North America's combination of technological prowess, consumer demand, industry leadership, and pandemic-driven trends has positioned it as the primary player in the online entertainment market.

Leading Market Players: -

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Netflix, Inc.

Google LLC

Facebook

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Sony Corp

King Digital Entertainment Ltd.

Spotify Technology S.A.

Rakuten, Inc.

CBS Corporation

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

