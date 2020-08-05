Online Event Platform, JUNO Officially Launches

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The official launch of JUNO is here! JUNO is a digital platform helping organizations turn their live events into a 365 day a year experience. JUNO is taking the in-person conference and turning it into a digital experience, giving organizations the ability to reach a larger audience. Josh Hotsenpiller, CEO of JUNO states, "With the new age of mobile technology, geographical barriers are no longer an obstacle for achieving community. For too long, live events have missed their full potential. We are delighted to connect and exchange ideas, but often, the moment ends up being transactional and lost in time. We believe the time is now to maximize the opportunity and transform live events into an experience that is unforgettable."

JUNO was created as an innovative response to COVID-19. "We needed a live solution, we can serve this need, so let's do it," says Hotsenpiller. Organizations are currently trying to adapt to virtual events but are wary of losing out on many of the essential elements of an in-person event. JUNO was developed in 100 days and, even before launch, JUNO has clients signed up to use the software, but how can you infuse all of the impactful elements of an in-person event into a virtual event?

JUNO has taken these crucial aspects of a live conference and turned them into a digital experience. From MainStage to Exhibitors to Breakout sessions and more, JUNO has created the best virtual conference software on the market, focused on creating digital events with a lasting impact. Want to create more engagement with attendees? JUNO has added a gaming element to the virtual conference, allowing attendees to earn points throughout the conference.

JUNO also provides a 365-day experience by having content libraries, on-demand content, and much more. Organizations can showcase their exhibitors and sponsors, just as if an attendee were in person. Want to learn more about a specific sponsor? No problem! Schedule a break-out session and video chat with them. Panels allow organizations to have a discussion with a handful of panelists and allow users to interact with them via chat or video. JUNO has brought every element of an in-person conference and developed them into a world class digital experience. JUNO is a new, innovative, live and on-demand digital platform.

