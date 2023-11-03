Online Financing Platform For SMBs Market is to grow by USD 14.34 billion from 2023 to 2028, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Express Co., Biz2Credit Inc. and Enova International Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online financing platform for SMBs market is estimated to grow by USD 14.34 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.64%. The online financing platform for smbs market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer online financing platforms for SMBs market are American Express Co., Biz2Credit Inc., Enova International Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fintech OS Srl, Funding Circle Holdings plc, Kaleidofin, LendingClub Corp., Lendingkart Finance Ltd., Niyogin Fintech Ltd., Novac Technology Solutions, Numerated Growth Technologies Inc., Prosper Funding LLC, RupeeCircle, SoFi Technologies Inc., Sopra Steria Group SA, Stripe Inc., UAB HES Europe, and Versara Lending LLC. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

  • American Express Co. - The company offers online financing platforms for SMBs such as Kabbage Checking and Kabbage Funding. 
  • Biz2Credit Inc. - The company offers online financing platforms for SMBs such as Biz2X Enterprise, Biz2X Pro, and Biz2X AI.
  • Enova International Inc. - The company offers an online financing platform for SMBs through its subsidiary On Deck Capital to access financing online.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing awareness about the need for more inclusive funding systems, particularly in favor of people who may not have access to traditional channels, has resulted in increased demand for online financial services across the region. 

  • Impactful driver- Borrowers with faster credit access
  • Key Trend - Rise in growth of SMBs
  • Major Challenges - Privacy and security concerns

 Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into equity financing and debt financing. The equity financing segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In exchange for capital, equity financing is an ownership and marketing interest in a company. Finding investors who are prepared to purchase a business is the biggest barrier to securing equity financing. The share of equity financing that a borrower takes must share management control with the investor appeal of the business.

Online Financing Platform For SMBs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.64%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Customer Landscape 

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

