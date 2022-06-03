Online Financing Platform For SMBs Market Size to Grow by USD 9.04 billion | American Express Kabbage Inc. and Biz2Credit Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report for additional highlights related to market dynamics

Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market 2022-2026: Scope

The online financing platform for SMBs market report covers the following areas:

Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market 2022-2026: Key Vendor Analysis

American Express Kabbage Inc., Biz2Credit Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fintech OS Srl, FINTELLIGENCE DATA SCIENCE Pvt. Ltd., Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Kaleidofin, LendingClub Corp., NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd., Novac Technology Solutions, Numerated Growth Technologies Inc., On Deck Capital Inc., Pave, Prosper Funding LLC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, Sopra Banking Software, Stripe Inc., UAB HES Europe, and Versara Lending LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

American Express Kabbage Inc. - The company offers online financing platform such as Kabbage Checking and Kabbage Funding.

Biz2Credit Inc. - The company offers online financing platform such as Biz2X Enterprise, Biz2X Pro, and Biz2X AI.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc - The company offers online financing platform for small business loans.

LendingClub Corp. - The company offers online financing platform to help you reach financial wellness, including our award-winning checking account, and rewards checking.

NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd. - The company offers online financing platform that could understand, support and therefore, enhance the potential of these businesses across domains.

Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Equity Financing



Debt Financing

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist online financing platform for SMBs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online financing platform for SMBs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online financing platform for SMBs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online financing platform for SMBs market vendors

Online Financing Platform For SMBs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.04 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 15.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Express Kabbage Inc., Biz2Credit Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fintech OS Srl, FINTELLIGENCE DATA SCIENCE Pvt. Ltd., Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Kaleidofin, LendingClub Corp., NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd., Novac Technology Solutions, Numerated Growth Technologies Inc., On Deck Capital Inc., Pave, Prosper Funding LLC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, Sopra Banking Software, Stripe Inc., UAB HES Europe, and Versara Lending LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Equity financing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Equity financing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Equity financing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Equity financing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Equity financing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Debt financing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Debt financing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Debt financing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Debt financing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Debt financing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Express Kabbage Inc.

Exhibit 89: American Express Kabbage Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: American Express Kabbage Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: American Express Kabbage Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Biz2Credit Inc.

Exhibit 92: Biz2Credit Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Biz2Credit Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Biz2Credit Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Funding Circle Holdings Plc

Exhibit 95: Funding Circle Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 96: Funding Circle Holdings Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Funding Circle Holdings Plc - Key offerings

10.6 LendingClub Corp.

Exhibit 98: LendingClub Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: LendingClub Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: LendingClub Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd.

Exhibit 101: NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 On Deck Capital Inc.

Exhibit 104: On Deck Capital Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: On Deck Capital Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: On Deck Capital Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Pave

Exhibit 107: Pave - Overview



Exhibit 108: Pave - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Pave - Key offerings

10.10 Prosper Funding LLC

Exhibit 110: Prosper Funding LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Prosper Funding LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Prosper Funding LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V

Exhibit 113: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V - Overview



Exhibit 114: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V - Key offerings

10.12 Versara Lending LLC

Exhibit 116: Versara Lending LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Versara Lending LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Versara Lending LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

