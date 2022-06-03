Online Financing Platform For SMBs Market Size to Grow by USD 9.04 billion | American Express Kabbage Inc. and Biz2Credit Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Jun 03, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online financing platform for SMBs market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is witnessing a significant level of competition among global and regional vendors that provide solutions and services for microfinance. Global vendors are already established in the market, with innovative solutions and services to help clients worldwide.
The online financing platform for SMBs market size is expected to grow by USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.24% during the forecast period.
The online financing platform for SMBs market report covers the following areas:
- Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market Size
- Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market Trends
- Online Financing Platform for SMBs Market Industry Analysis
American Express Kabbage Inc., Biz2Credit Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fintech OS Srl, FINTELLIGENCE DATA SCIENCE Pvt. Ltd., Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Kaleidofin, LendingClub Corp., NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd., Novac Technology Solutions, Numerated Growth Technologies Inc., On Deck Capital Inc., Pave, Prosper Funding LLC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, Sopra Banking Software, Stripe Inc., UAB HES Europe, and Versara Lending LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- American Express Kabbage Inc. - The company offers online financing platform such as Kabbage Checking and Kabbage Funding.
- Biz2Credit Inc. - The company offers online financing platform such as Biz2X Enterprise, Biz2X Pro, and Biz2X AI.
- Funding Circle Holdings Plc - The company offers online financing platform for small business loans.
- LendingClub Corp. - The company offers online financing platform to help you reach financial wellness, including our award-winning checking account, and rewards checking.
- NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd. - The company offers online financing platform that could understand, support and therefore, enhance the potential of these businesses across domains.
- Application
- Equity Financing
- Debt Financing
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online financing platform for SMBs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online financing platform for SMBs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online financing platform for SMBs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online financing platform for SMBs market vendors
|
Online Financing Platform For SMBs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.24%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 9.04 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.55
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Express Kabbage Inc., Biz2Credit Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fintech OS Srl, FINTELLIGENCE DATA SCIENCE Pvt. Ltd., Funding Circle Holdings Plc, Kaleidofin, LendingClub Corp., NIYOGIN FINTECH Ltd., Novac Technology Solutions, Numerated Growth Technologies Inc., On Deck Capital Inc., Pave, Prosper Funding LLC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, Sopra Banking Software, Stripe Inc., UAB HES Europe, and Versara Lending LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
