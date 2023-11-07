Online Food Delivery Apps and Ceremonial Occasions Boost Demand for Sustainable Cutlery

News provided by

Research and Markets

07 Nov, 2023, 20:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Cutlery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable cutlery market has witnessed substantial growth, achieving a market size of US$ 42.9 million in 2022. The market is poised to continue its expansion, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, ultimately reaching a total valuation of US$ 56.9 million.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Growing Awareness of Plastic's Harmful Effects
  • Increasing Use of Online Food Delivery Apps
  • Rising Demand for Biodegradable Cutlery in Ceremonial Occasions

Biodegradable cutlery consists of spoons, knives, forks, straws, stirrers, and flatware made from natural materials like agricultural residues, palm leaves, bamboo, bagasse, and cornstarch-based polylactic acid (PLA) plastic. These items can naturally decompose into organic materials through microbial activity, minimizing pollution, energy consumption, and waste production compared to traditional plastic and petroleum-based products. Manufacturers offer customization options for biodegradable cutlery, allowing for tailored shapes, sizes, and colors.

Market Trends:

The global biodegradable cutlery market is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness of the harmful environmental effects of non-biodegradable plastic cutlery. The rising preference for natural and organic products has fueled demand for biodegradable alternatives. Additionally, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and increasing awareness of the benefits of biodegradable cutlery have contributed to market growth.

The growing consumption of processed and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, coupled with the rising popularity of online food delivery applications due to busy lifestyles and increased disposable income, has positively influenced the market. Biodegradable cutlery is also finding adoption in cafes, bakeries, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), fast food chains, and restaurants.

The increasing number of ceremonial occasions such as birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries has driven demand for biodegradable cutlery, contributing to market growth. Manufacturers are implementing marketing strategies, including celebrity endorsements and social media campaigns, to boost sales. The growing presence of hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and grocery stores, along with the proliferation of online shopping websites offering a wide range of biodegradable cutlery options, has further propelled the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

  • Product:

    • Spoon
    • Fork
    • Knife
    • Others

  • Raw Material:

    • Wood
    • Husk
    • Paper
    • Plastic
    • Others

  • Type:

    • PLA
    • CPLA
    • Starch Blends

  • Application:

    • Hotel
    • Catering
    • Others

  • Distribution Channel:

    • Online
    • Offline

  • Region:

    • Europe
    • North America
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East and Africa
    • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape within the global biodegradable cutlery market. Key players include BioGreenChoice Corp., Bionatic GmbH & Co. KG, Biotrem, Eco Guardian, Eco-Products Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, NatureHouse Green Products Inc., Vegware, and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. How has the global biodegradable cutlery market performed to date, and what are the growth prospects?
  2. What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global biodegradable cutlery market?
  3. What impact has consumer awareness of plastic's harmful effects had on the market?
  4. How are online food delivery apps influencing the demand for biodegradable cutlery?
  5. What role is biodegradable cutlery playing in ceremonial occasions?
  6. How are manufacturers customizing biodegradable cutlery to meet consumer preferences?
  7. What impact have government regulations and environmental awareness had on the market?
  8. How are marketing strategies like celebrity endorsements contributing to sales?
  9. How is the retail landscape, including hypermarkets and online stores, affecting market accessibility?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0i294

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Advancements in Printing Technology and Cost-Effective Labels Propel Growth in Pharmaceutical Labeling Sector

Advancements in Printing Technology and Cost-Effective Labels Propel Growth in Pharmaceutical Labeling Sector

The "Pharmaceutical Labeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global Embedded FPGA Market Soars to $7.1 Billion in 2022, Set for Remarkable 16.7% CAGR Growth by 2028

Global Embedded FPGA Market Soars to $7.1 Billion in 2022, Set for Remarkable 16.7% CAGR Growth by 2028

The "Embedded FPGA Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.