Online forms and automation platform Jotform announces 25 million users

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform , the leading online form builder and automation platform, today announced that it surpassed 25 million global users. This marks a 25 percent increase in year-over-year customer acquisition and continues Jotform's growth across multiple sectors of the business, including user count, revenue, enterprise customer adoption and product innovation.

"Reaching 25 million users is a great milestone for us, but more importantly, it shows how no-code automation tools like Jotform are the future," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform and author of " Automate Your Busywork ," a Wall Street Journal bestseller. "My goal with Jotform is to help people automate tasks that will give them time back in their day to focus on more important things."

Along with Jotform's user count momentum, the company saw another consecutive year of 50 percent annual revenue growth in 2023. Jotform Enterprise was a key growth driver in 2023, seeing a 72 percent increase in customer adoption (with 82 and 88 percent increases in the nonprofit and education sectors, respectively), plus 90 percent growth in year-over-year revenue. Jotform also expanded its partnership opportunities with a new reseller program to empower more users to maximize their potential with its platform.

Finally, in testament to its product-led approach and focus on user experience, Jotform earned the 20th spot on G2's Best Software Companies of 2024 — the only form builder on the list.

"We are relentless in our commitment to providing the best user experience possible, and we're continuing to innovate to meet the evolving needs of our users," said Tank. "We have some truly exciting announcements in store for our users later this year that I can't wait to share."

Jotform's millions of global users include enterprises, small businesses, healthcare organizations, governments, school systems, nonprofits and more. They rely on Jotform's powerful forms to collect, organize and manage important information, and store it all in one location.

About Jotform

We believe that the right form can make all the difference. With Jotform, organizations go from busywork to less work with powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows and more. With 18 years in business, 25 million users worldwide and 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth, Jotform is a trusted global brand that's expanding every day.

