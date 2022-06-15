Online Fundraising Platform, Classy, Launches Crypto Giving Powered by Coinbase Commerce

Classy's Crypto Giving product allows nonprofits to tap into a new cohort of philanthropic supporters looking to make a difference by donating their cryptocurrency. Crypto Giving makes it easy for them to donate and equally as easy for a nonprofit to accept the donation. Unlike other cryptocurrency offerings for the nonprofit sector, Classy's offering is built directly into the core giving platform, meaning the option to give in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum, lives right on the organization's donation page and is available across multiple campaign types. And because Crypto Giving is built directly into Classy Pay, Classy's nonprofit payment processing tool, transaction reporting happens directly in-product, alongside all other donations.

This offering for Classy's customers comes at a time when cryptocurrency donations have seen an uptick in mainstream activity, such as $60M in cryptocurrency donated as a result of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine . While the world of cryptocurrency is evolving quickly, Crypto Giving positions nonprofits to tap into this network of donors as it becomes increasingly ubiquitous.

"The addition of cryptocurrency to our portfolio of payment options is representative of Classy's continued efforts to develop the most impactful and purposeful fundraising technology," said Christopher Himes, CEO of Classy. "No other nonprofit fundraising solution has this type of functionality, across multiple campaigns, built natively into their platform. Nonprofits can now tap into new networks of donors and drive higher conversion rates, all with an easy back-end experience that provides almost immediate data."

At launch, cryptocurrency donors will also be given the option to help offset the environmental impact of their donation by making a one-off individual environmental offset donation via Offset Alliance. Offset Alliance is a certified B Corp that helps make it simple to take measurable and meaningful climate action.

Coinbase Commerce Product Manager Roy Zhang commented: "Crypto donations have become an increasingly popular and effective way for nonprofits to raise funds. Accepting crypto as an additional donation option allows nonprofits to reach a wider base of donors, and offers consumers more flexibility when donating to causes they care about. We're thrilled that Coinbase Commerce is powering Classy's Crypto Giving solution and we're excited to see more donors drive positive impact through crypto."

