Online Furniture Market Records Growth Worth $ 84.26 bn during 2020-2024 with Amazon.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Emerging as Dominant Market Players | 17,000+ Technavio Reports.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, growth in the global real estate industry, and evolving home and living concepts will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, surging innovative product designs and growing mobile commerce and network marketing are prominent trends likely to influence the market growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, stringent government regulations on e-retailers and longer replacement cycle of products will hamper the market growth.

Online Furniture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Furniture Market is segmented as below:

Application

Online Residential Furniture



Online Commercial Furniture

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Online Furniture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The online furniture market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the online furniture market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., American Signature Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., eBay Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Kimball International Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Steinhoff International Holdings NV. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online furniture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Online Furniture Market size

Online Furniture Market trends

Online Furniture Market industry analysis

Online Furniture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online furniture market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Online residential furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online commercial furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

and - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Signature, Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

eBay Inc.

Herman Miller , Inc.

, Inc. Inter IKEA Systems BV

Kimball International Inc.

Steelcase Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

