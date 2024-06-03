Online Furniture Market size is set to grow by USD 218.8 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing online spending and smartphone penetration boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 218.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.94% during the forecast period.

Online Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.94% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 218.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Ashley Global Retail LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Bassett Furniture Industries Inc., Bobs Discount Furniture LLC, Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Hindware Home Innovation Ltd., HNI Corp., HSN Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., LaZBoy Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Pepperfry Pvt. Ltd., Pier 1 Imports Online Inc., Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses, Reliance Industries Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc.

Market Driver

In the online furniture market, the rise in mobile commerce is significant. Consumers purchasing new phones expand shopping opportunities through mobile commerce platforms. Major retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba Group have launched mobile applications, complementing their websites. Sales of furniture via smartphones are increasing, primarily for consumer goods. Retailers, including Amazon and eBay, have introduced mobile-friendly shopping portals, accessible on iOS, Windows, Android, and Blackberry systems. The growing comfort with electronic payments is driving the use of mobile wallets, a key trend in the forecast period.

In today's digital age, the furniture market has seen a significant shift towards online platforms. Consumers now prefer browsing and purchasing furniture items online due to convenience and a wider selection of choices. The trend of customizable furniture has gained popularity, with companies offering various options for size, color, and material. The use of technology, such as 3D visualization tools, has made it easier for customers to visualize how furniture pieces would look in their homes. Additionally, discounts and promotions are common online, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious shoppers. Overall, the online furniture market is thriving, offering a seamless shopping experience for modern consumers.

Market Challenges

The interior design trends influence furniture purchases, as consumers prioritize long-term investments in durable, high-quality furniture. Factors such as delayed homeownership and rising rental populations negatively impact the furniture market's growth. These trends increase the need for furniture rental services and hinder the demand for new furniture purchases. Consequently, the furniture market faces challenges during the forecast period.

In the online furniture market, several challenges exist for both consumers and retailers. One major challenge is ensuring accurate and timely delivery of orders. With numerous suppliers and shipping methods, coordinating and tracking orders can be complex. Additionally, consumers often face difficulties in making informed decisions due to the vast selection available. Deciding on the right style, material, and price point can be overwhelming. Retailers, on the other hand, face competition from various sources, including other online retailers and brick-and-mortar stores.

To stay competitive, they must offer competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and a user-friendly website. Another challenge is ensuring product quality and authenticity, as there are many counterfeit or low-quality items available online. Overall, the online furniture market presents both opportunities and challenges, requiring innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers and retailers.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Online residential furniture

1.2 Online commercial furniture Product 2.1 Living room furniture

2.2 Bedroom furniture

2.3 Office furniture

2.4 Kitchen furniture and others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Online residential furniture- The online residential furniture market is expected to grow significantly. Key trends include customization, 3D visualization tools, and sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled textiles. Consumers are drawn to stylish and eco-friendly furnishings, especially for remote work setups. In 2018, the market was valued at USD 42.80 billion.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic world of e-commerce, the Online Furniture Market has emerged as a significant sector, catering to the needs of ecommerce store owners and consumers alike. This marketplace offers a wide array of products, from stylish house furnishings and home decoration items to sustainable furniture made from rattan, bamboo, and recycled textiles. Customization and personalization have become essential trends, with augmented reality and 3D visualization tools enabling customers to envision their purchases in their homes before making a purchase.

Digital marketing strategies, including promotional campaigns, discounts, and coupons, are employed to attract customers. The market also accommodates luxurious products, such as formaldehyde-free items and gaming tables for PC gaming enthusiasts, reflecting the diverse demands of the modern consumer base. Sustainability remains a key focus, with an increasing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable materials in furniture production.

Market Research Overview

The Online Furniture Market is a thriving industry that offers convenience and a wide range of choices for consumers seeking to decorate their homes. With technology advancements, shopping for furniture has become easier than ever before. This market caters to various styles, materials, and budgets, allowing customers to make informed decisions from the comfort of their own homes. Shipping and delivery options are also flexible, ensuring a seamless experience.

The market is filled with numerous types of furniture, including sofas, chairs, tables, cabinets, and more. Consumers can explore different designs, colors, and sizes to find the perfect fit for their spaces. Additionally, many online retailers offer customization options, enabling customers to create unique pieces that reflect their personal style. Overall, the Online Furniture Market is a dynamic and innovative space that continues to evolve, providing endless possibilities for home decor enthusiasts.

