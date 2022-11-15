Online Furniture Marketplace Kaiyo Releases Second Annual Furniture Trend Report

The Trend Report Features Proprietary Data on the Furniture Resale Market, Including Insights from CEO, Alpay Koralturk, and 2023 Trend Predictions

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiyo , a full-service marketplace for pre-loved furniture committed to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet, today released its second annual Trend Report . Kaiyo's 2022 Trend Report includes customer data, community insights, key market trends, and findings highlighting the continued rise of secondhand. Featuring commentary from Kaiyo's CEO, Alpay Koralturk surrounding the industry at large, the report additionally uncovers 2023 design trend predictions from Kaiyo customers and interior design experts Lale Boz (@ laleboz ; @ normalnyc ), Jason Saft (@ stagedtosellhome ), and Tommy Lei (@ mybelonging ).

"Kaiyo was founded eight years ago with the mission to make great furniture accessible to everyone and sustainable for our planet. Our homes are the foundation of a balanced life, and in today's world, a comfortable space feels more crucial than ever. Our community-powered marketplace makes beautiful spaces a reality for all by making it easy to rehome pre-loved furniture," said Alpay Koralturk, CEO and Founder of Kaiyo. "While great furniture is timeless, trends evolve each year, providing insights into changing tastes and behaviors. We're excited to share a deeper look at the last year on Kaiyo for our 2022 Trend Report."

Kaiyo's 2022 Home Trend Report Highlights Include:

Inflation, supply chain issues, sustainability, and convenience are factors helping to drive consumer demand for secondhand:

50% of sellers sell their furniture because they want to make a more sustainable choice.



60% of buyers choose to shop secondhand because they want a great deal.



Kaiyo has helped shoppers save over $31,100,000 on their furniture purchases with an average savings of over $1,000 per item.

on their furniture purchases with an average savings of over per item. The Fight Against Fast Furniture:

An average living room set (one sofa, one coffee table, one side table, one lamp, one rug) furnished with secondhand pieces offsets a total of 173 kg of C02 which is the equivalent of saving 19.5 gallons of gasoline from being used.



To date, Kaiyo has helped keep over 3,932,076 pounds of furniture out of landfills.

TikTok's Influence on Furniture Trends:

Searches for Restoration Hardware's cult-loved Cloud Couch on Kaiyo increased over 2000% YoY after #cloudcouch racked up 104.1 million views on TikTok. The Cloud Couch was also one of Kaiyo's most favorited items in 2022.



Similarly, Anthropologie's Primrose Mirror was an influencer favorite. On Tiktok, #primrosemirror received over 14.3M views, and searches for this product on Kaiyo rose 664% from the year prior.

views, and searches for this product on Kaiyo rose 664% from the year prior.

The Ligne Roset Togo sofa was also a popular piece this year with #togosofa garnering 7.1M views. Searches for the sofa on Kaiyo rose 435% from last year.

views. Searches for the sofa on Kaiyo rose 435% from last year. Furniture as an Investment:

Trusted brands such as West Elm, CB2, Article, Herman Miller , and Tov retained their value the most in 2022.

, and Tov retained their value the most in 2022.

Internationally-iconic brands like Vitra (+81%) and BB Italia (+30%), plus American brands catering to younger, trend-driven audiences like Tov (+46%) and Urban Outfitters (+32%) increased in value when sold on Kaiyo.



The most indulgent piece of furniture sold on the site in 2022 was a S.R. Gambrel Cooper Sectional Sofa which sold for $18,343 .

In addition to customer data, the report features 2023 design trend predictions from design experts and Kaiyo customers Lale Boz, Jason Saft, and Tommy Lei:

Specialty vintage pieces will be highly sought after:

As consumers continue to embrace secondhand furniture the demand for highly coveted, rare, and specialty pieces will rise. The idea of heirloom "generational furniture," will encourage a more circular economy.

Bold, bright colors will be everywhere:

Appetites for all-neutral styles like farmhouse and modern are beginning to wane in lieu of more vibrant, exciting hues. Pops of bright, saturated jewel tones will be a prevalent theme in home furnishings and art.

Buyers will embrace organic shapes and materials

Amorphous forms that embrace messiness and modernist curves break the rules of predictability, and allow a space to feel dynamic, multidimensional, and close to nature.

The 2022 Trend Report comes on the heels of Kaiyo's West Coast debut, with strategic launches in Los Angeles and San Diego. By growing to new markets and making it fast and convenient to buy or sell second hand furniture, Kaiyo hopes to drive participation in the circular economy. Additionally, Kaiyo's first-of-its-kind feature, Instant Offer , launched earlier this year giving consumers the opportunity to sell furniture they no longer have space for and receive immediate gratification once their item has been picked up.

To view the full trend report and learn more about Kaiyo, please visit kaiyo.com and follow their Instagram @ getkaiyo .

ABOUT KAIYO:

Kaiyo is an online furniture marketplace dedicated to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet. Kaiyo makes buying and selling furniture simple and sustainable by providing deep discounts on top brands to its buyers and by handling the moving, pickup, photography, cleaning, and delivery for its sellers. Kaiyo now serves and provides white-glove delivery to San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. metropolitan areas, and offers nationwide delivery through third-party carriers. The company is backed by Edison Partners, Moderne Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Correlation Ventures, and Max Ventures.

SOURCE Kaiyo