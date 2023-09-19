Online Furniture Marketplace Kaiyo Reveals Third Annual Furniture Trend Report

The Trend Report Features Proprietary Data on the Furniture Resale Market, Including Insights from CEO Alpay Koralturk and 2024 Trend Predictions

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiyo , a full-service marketplace for pre-loved furniture committed to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet, today released its third annual Trend Report . Kaiyo's 2023 Trend Report includes proprietary data, consumer insights, key market trends, and findings highlighting the continued rise of the secondhand furniture market. Featuring commentary from Kaiyo's CEO, Alpay Koralturk, surrounding the industry at large, the report also uncovers 2024 design trend predictions from experts such as Luxury Home Stager Jason Saft ( @jasonsaft of @stagedtosellhome ), Founder and Creative Director of YOWIE , Shannon Maldonado, Interior Designer + Founder of @normal.nyc Lale Boz ( @laleboz ), and Design Expert Kellie Brown ( @itsmekellieb ),

"Nine years ago, I created Kaiyo to make buying and selling pre-loved furniture convenient and better for the planet. In the years since, it's been exciting to see retailers and consumers embrace resale, first in fashion and now across a wide range of verticals. Still, recent inflation and economic fears have fueled a demand for less expensive options across the board, particularly in home decor, creating an influx of low-quality, mass-produced furniture that falls out of fashion as new trends arise.

While we love to see how style evolves, we at Kaiyo have always advocated for timeless designs that transcend trends — pieces made to stand the test of time. We believe owning high-quality furniture does not have to break the bank, and passing on your furnishings when it's time for a change can be hassle- and waste-free. Kaiyo and our customers are building a proud community of caretakers committed to rehoming quality furniture and extending its lives for years to come. We're thrilled to share key insights that we've gathered from our customers and community over the past year." - Alpay Koralturk, Founder & CEO, Kaiyo

Kaiyo's 2023 Home Trend Report Highlights Include:

TikTok's Influence on Furniture Trends: The transition from vibrant "Dopamine Decor" to subtle "Quiet Luxury" was profound. #quietluxury garnered 276.7M views, and a move to vintage was clear with a 262% rise in Kaiyo's "vintage" searches. Restoration Hardware stood out as Kaiyo's #1 most viewed brand and #boucle's 335.2M views corresponded with a 177% surge in Kaiyo interest. Barbie and Mermaidcore, sparked by movies, lit up TikTok. #Barbiecore achieved 998.6M views and led to a 73% increase in "pink" Kaiyo searches. Meanwhile, #Mermaidcore hit 524M views, influencing a 219% spike in Kaiyo's "scalloped" searches. A Roche Bobois Bubble Sofa video drove the brand to Kaiyo's 11th spot, marking a 91% rise in searches. 2023's Italian summer vibes, epitomized by the "Tomato Girl Summer" trend, led to a 68% "red" search uptick on Kaiyo. The hashtag #tomatogirl amassed 22.6M views on TikTok. The relaxed Coastal Grandmother trend emerged, with #Coastalgrandmother reaching 529.4M views. Brands like Sixpenny and Sundays boomed on Kaiyo by 358% and 4,346%. Maximalist #weirdcore has taken the place of minimal #cleangirl aesthetic with over 5.7B views on TikTok. The celebration of individuality and a playful style has led to a substantial increase in searches like Postmodern (290%), Cheetah (119%), Checkered (194%), Chrome (171%), and Art Deco (182%) on Kaiyo.

The Fight Against Fast Furniture: In the last year, Kaiyo helped shoppers save over $53 million on furniture purchases from coveted brands, with an average savings of over $1K per item. By keeping items in use and creating a seamless secondhand shopping experience, Kaiyo has helpt over 5 million pounds of furniture out of landfills.

Furniture as an Investment: Trusted brands such as Restoration Hardware, West Elm, CB2, & Design Within Reach were the most searched brands on Kaiyo in 2023. In the last year, West Elm pieces retained more of their original value than any other brand on Kaiyo in 2023 – proving that the mid-century trend is not going anywhere. In the last year, sellers were getting more for pieces from trendy brands like Dims & Thuma, as well as classic, #cottagecore prints from English heritage brand Laura Ashley , and durable wooden pieces by Gothic Cabinet Craft. Dims (+40%) Laura Ashley (+36%) Thuma (+35%) Gothic Cabinet Craft (+33%) Organic Modernism (+30%) These Coveted Items Sold in Under 15 Minutes on Kaiyo Mid-Century Modern Two-Door Cabinet - 5 minutes Moroso Armada Accent Chair - 9 minutes Hay About A Stool 32 Counter Stools - 11 minutes Contemporary Accent Mirror - 11 minutes Traditional Three-Seat Skirted Sofa - 14 minutes



To view the full trend report and learn more about Kaiyo, please visit kaiyo.com and follow their Instagram @ getkaiyo .

ABOUT KAIYO:

Kaiyo is an online furniture marketplace dedicated to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet. Kaiyo makes buying and selling furniture simple and sustainable by providing deep discounts on top brands to its buyers and handling the moving, pickup, photography, cleaning, and delivery for its sellers. Kaiyo now serves and provides white-glove delivery to San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. metropolitan areas and offers nationwide delivery through third-party carriers. The company is backed by Edison Partners, Moderne Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Correlation Ventures, and Max Ventures.

