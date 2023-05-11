Online Gambling Market Continues to Surge, Rising Demand for Online Casino Fuels the Industry Expansion, the Market to Worth $213.58 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research, the online gambling market will grow at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2022-2028.

Online Gambling Market

The online gambling market has experienced a boost in prospects worldwide, as consumer spending sentiments have increased following the economic recession of 2008-2009 and the Eurozone debt crisis of 2011-2012. As a result, these games have become popular leisure products among the public, leading to significant growth in Europe, North America, and APAC.

The online market for gambling is particularly well-developed and growing, with online players such as bet365, William Hill, and Entain. Moreover, many pureplay online vendors offer various gambling activities. The growth of online gambling from such players has also grown in countries such as the US, the UK, Italy, and China & SAR, where the ease of access to the internet and the convenience of gambling through such channels have enabled the growth of the consumer base in these countries. The cost-effectiveness of mobile applications has also attracted new players in the market.

Online Gambling Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 213.58 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 105 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 12.56 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product, Platform, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Growing Number of Live Casinos Worldwide · Increasing Gamification of the Online Gambling Market · Increased Focus on Online Strategy · Increasing Popularity Among Millennial & Gen Z Population

Market Trends & Drivers

Growing Adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Gambling

Gambling is highly sensitive and responsive to new technologies and innovations. The unprecedented growth of online gambling activities, such as online casinos and betting, has propelled players in the online gambling market to adopt new technologies to survive the competition. One such technology which is widely making inroads into the industry is augmented reality and virtual reality. The gambling industry has the highest potential to use AR and VR technology in the future. Top gambling vendors would go for creating a VR casino environment during the forecast period. The implementation of AR technology provides online casinos with various options for improving and developing their gaming offerings. In casinos, this technology can introduce a range of new features. It can combine the best elements of live gaming and software with virtual reality add-ons and overlays to make a more engaging experience for its customers.

Growing Number of Live Casinos Worldwide

Live casinos have been very popular among gamblers worldwide. These casinos offer live dealers and real-time feeds that help replicate the experience and feel of a real-world land-based casino. These casinos are becoming popular among high-end paying customers who have been using real money in the past. Live casinos are gaining popularity worldwide, especially in the U.K., where online gambling has become very popular. Live casinos are gaining immense customer adoption, and major players such as Ladbrokes, William Hill, and Flutter Entertainment are already offering such an experience.

Increasing Gamification of the Online Gambling Industry

Most online casinos and gaming websites offer loyalty points as reward programs as a part of their gamification process, which takes customers' experiences to a new level. Player involvement in the casino community increases, and they get rewards that offer special bonus offers, new levels, additional casino credits, and the ability to learn badges. These loyalty programs have a multi-tier reward system, and each level offers better benefits.

Gamification of gambling is also termed better than the standard approaches of promotions by many industry experts. While the traditional casino bonus is an industry standard, the related terms and conditions can sometimes be unfavorable for customers. This often leads to players not clearing bonus offers as they feel they would not be rewarded well in the first place. On the other hand, gamification systems offer an alternative to the traditional wagering requirement-based approach. Gamification establishes a direct link between players' actions and the rewards they get. A well-implemented gamification program will give players an enjoyable experience and value, increasing players' retention rate for the casino. Arizton believes gamification of online gambling activities will help vendors retain players and increase their profitability.

Key Company Profiles

Bet365

Entain

Kindred

Flutter Entertainment

William Hill

AsianLogic

Betway

Betfred Group

Betsafe

Betsson

Bet-at-Home

Bwin

Caesars Interactive Entertainment

Camelot

Casino Cosmopol

CasinoEuro

Casinostugan

Casumo

Comeon

Expekt

Folkeautomaten

GameTwist

Genting Berhad

Interwetten

Jackpotjoy

Las Vegas Sands

LeoVegas

MGM Resorts International

Mobilbet

Green

mybet

Nordicbet

NordicAutomaten

Norsk Tipping

Onlinecasino Deutschland

Pinnacle

Playtech

Rank Group

SJM

Sky Bet

Sportech

StarGames

Sunmaker

Svenska Spel

Tipico

Vera&John

win2day

Wynn Resorts

1xBet

888 Group

Market Segmentation

Product

Casino

Lottery

Betting

Poker

Others

Platform

Desktop-based

Mobile

Others

Geography

Europe

The UK



Italy



Nordics



Sweden





Denmark





Norway





Finland



France



Germany



Spain

APAC

Australia



China



China SAR Hong Kong





Mainland China





China SAR Macau



Japan



India



Singapore

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Turkey

