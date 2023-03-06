Online Gambling Market size to grow by USD 150.5 billion from 2022-2027, Driven by the growing demand for mobile gaming - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global online gambling market size is estimated to grow by USD 150.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.03% during the forecast period. The growing demand for mobile gaming is notably driving the market growth. Smartphone penetration is increasing due to the declining average selling price (ASP) of the devices. Smartphones provide a convenient and intuitive interface to play casino games, which is resulting in users migrating from desktops to mobiles to play. This factor, coupled with the easier payment options made smartphones a major platform for online gambling vendors. Hence, it is expected that the growing smartphone penetration will provide various opportunities for online gambling vendors to capture increased market shares during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Gambling Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market

There is a rapid adoption of AI in the field of online gambling. While offline players use AI to analyze the risk appetite behavior of users and predict winners and losers during a casino game, online players use it to improve user experience.

Some of the uses of AI in land-based casino operations include the optimization of marketing campaigns by MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. This AI-based solution was provided by Mobius Solutions Ltd. (Mobius Solutions).

Thus, the trend of usage of AI is expected to maximize profits for the online gambling market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The elevated data security issues are a major challenge that may impede the growth of the market.

Security and credibility issues in online gambling platforms are major hindrances to market growth. This is because most websites do not have a proper dispute resolution framework and lack transparency in cash prize payouts.

They lack fair and responsible casino gambling standards, which discourages new users from joining gambling games.

This is coupled with the factor that online gambling websites have become the prime target for scammers and cyber-attacks may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online Gambling Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on device (desktop and mobile), product (lottery, betting, and casino), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The desktop segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the global online gambling market during the forecast period.

is estimated to be a major contributor to the global online gambling market during the forecast period. The bigger display screens and better experience are the factors driving the growth in the segment. However, this segment is expected to have stagnant growth during the forecast period due to users switching to mobile devices for their convenience.

Most online gambling vendors provide options for both web-based offerings, which offer a better experience on a desktop, and a mobile-based solution for users who prefer smartphones.

This segment is expected to be affected adversely during the forecast period due to the increasing size of the mobile screen display.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global online gambling market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global online gambling market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities is North America .

is estimated to contribute to 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities is . The US is the key leading country in the online gambling market in the North American region. This is due to the increasing adoption of online-based gambling games like poker, bingo, and lottery.

The increasing usage of mobile applications and websites for online gambling has enabled vendors to launch various options for users.

For instance, the company, Lotto.com Inc. in 2021, announced the launch of its first digital platform in New Jersey to purchase lottery tickets online without the need for an app or pre-deposited amounts.

What are the key data covered in this Online Gambling Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Online Gambling Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Online Gambling Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Online Gambling Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Online Gambling Market vendors

Related Reports:

The gambling market size in the UK is expected to increase by USD 2.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.25%. One of the key factors driving the UK gambling market growth is the growth of the online gambling market.

The virtual reality (VR) gambling market size is expected to increase by USD 1.74 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 53.13%. The increased adoption of online gaming platforms has boosted the VR gambling market.

Online Gambling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD150.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., BetOnline, Betsson AB, Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Entain Plc, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group AS, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, LeoVegas AB, MGM Resorts International, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games LLC, Sportech Plc, The Betway Group, The Stars Group Inc., William Hill Plc, and Winamax Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

